Harvard rolls past Rhode Island 51-21 in its opener

Joe Viviano threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another score to lead Harvard to a 51-21 season-opening victory over Rhode Island on Friday night.
Viviano was 24 of 32 for 290 yards. Anthony Firkser had seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Justice Shelton-Mosley finished with nine catches for 108 yards.
Coming off a 9-1 season and a share of the Ivy League title, Harvard scored on six of its first seven possessions to take a 37-7 lead midway through the third quarter. Semar Smith ran for 107 yards on 19 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Paul Mroz capped a 55-yard drive with a quarterback sneak into the end zone to pull Rhode Island (0-3) to 24-7 as time expired in the first half.
Harvard has won 14 of its last 16 openers.
