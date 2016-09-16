Haniger homers as Diamondbacks beat Hill, Dodgers 7-3

Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in a five-run sixth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Thursday night.
Archie Bradley (7-9) struck out seven in six-plus innings and got plenty of run support as the Diamondbacks won their fourth straight and handed starter Rich Hill his first loss with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers began the day with a five-game lead over second-place San Francisco, which was playing St. Louis.
The Diamondbacks scored five runs in the sixth off Hill (3-1) and reliever Louis Coleman. Run-scoring singles by Paul Goldschmidt and Brandon Drury preceded Haniger's second career home run.
Hill, 9-3 with Oakland before being dealt to Los Angeles on Aug. 1, allowed a run for the first time as a Dodger when Kyle Jensen homered in the second inning. That ended Hill's streak of 20 consecutive scoreless innings with Los Angeles.
Drury set a Diamondbacks rookie record with an RBI in his seventh straight game.
