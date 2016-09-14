Alonso, Semien hit 2-run doubles; A's top Royals 8-0

Yonder Alonso and Marcus Semien hit two-run doubles as the Oakland Athletics beat Kansas City 8-0 for the third straight game on Wednesday night to further ruin the Royals' postseason chances.
The 2015 World Series champion Royals are five games out in the American League wild card with 17 games left and would have to climb over five teams.
A's rookie left-hander Sean Manaea (5-9) picked up his first career road victory, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced in five scoreless innings, striking out five and walking one. Manaea, who had not pitched since Aug. 29 when he left in the fourth inning with a strained left rhomboid, was removed after 67 pitches. The A's acquired Manaea from the Royals in July 2015 as part of the Ben Zobrist trade.
Alonso's broken-bat double in the first scored Danny Valencia and Stephen Vogt.
Yordano Ventura (10-11) threw 39 pitches, 28 after two outs, in a three-run third. Ventura retired the first two batters and then gave up five consecutive hits, two of them doubles. Semien's double scored Alonso and Ryon Healy. Bruce Maxwell's single scored Semien.
Ventura was pulled after 4 1-3 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, four walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches. He has yielded 17 hits and nine runs in 11 1-3 innings in losing his past two starts.
Khris Davis delivered a two-out two-run eighth inning single and scored on Healy's single to cap off the scoring.
Oakland relievers John Axford, Liam Hendriks and Chris Smith held the Royals to one single the final four innings. The A's bullpen has restricted the Royals to one run and three hits over 12 1-3 innings in the first three games.
The Royals, who have lost seven of their past eight home games, did not have a runner reach third base.
STICKING WITH SORIA
While RHP Joakim Soria is 0-3 with three blown saves and a 9.00 ERA in seven games since August 30, Royals manager Ned Yost said he is not forsaking him. "Jack's had great outings and he's had bad outings," Yost said. "Yeah, he's had a rough year. The thing that is so puzzling to him is he feels good. It's just one of those things."
FUENTES RELEASED
The Royals asked for unconditional release waivers on Rey Fuentes, who was their opening day starting right fielder after hitting .386 in spring training. Fuentes hit .317 in 13 games and 44 plate-appearances with Kansas City. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Omaha, where he hit .254 and swiped 17 bases in 22 attempts.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (strained forearm) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session and could appear in a game before the season ends. "The look on his face and the intensity in which he threw suggests that he wants to pitch," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Obviously, we'll be careful and make sure that every step along the way he's healthy, but there's a good chance, at this point, we'll get him in a game or two." . RHP J.B. Wendelken (forearm tightness) was unavailable.
UP NEXT
Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden, who is 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two September starts, faces the Royals for the first time.
Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez, who has won his past three decisions against the A's, starts the series finale.
