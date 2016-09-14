Bridge Bowl finds Bobcats, Seahawks at different testing stages

In a sense, Hilton Head Island’s first three games have been something of a warmup act. Extended preseason, if you will.
And it’s tough to argue with the flashy numbers. The Seahawks have topped 40 points in every game, allowed one touchdown all season — in the opener — and outscored their opponents by a combined 141-11.
Now the downside: All three victories came at home, against opponents with a combined record of 2-9. Which leaves coach B.J. Payne still grasping for an answer to one key question as the Seahawks ready to visit Bluffton for Friday’s Bridge Bowl tangle of unbeatens.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me, ‘How good do you think you’ll be?’ ” Payne said. “Honestly, I don’t know. This Friday is going to answer a lot of questions for us. A lot of times, we’ve played sloppy. We’ve got to get better. This will be our first major test this season.”
Not so for the Bobcats (4-0), who set a strong tone in their opener by overcoming a two-touchdown deficit to beat Screven County (Ga.) in a game played without two primary weapons in Cam Bent and Tyrese Sandgren. Two weeks later, Bluffton shook off early miscues against Beaufort to win going away 35-14.
“They’ve had two tests already, and they got flying colors in both of those,” Payne said.
Bluffton coach Ken Cribb, for his part, is hesitant to acknowledge an edge in that department. But he can’t hide his pleasure with the way his team, currently No. 2 in the Class 3A rankings, has responded to challenges.
“Screven County and Beaufort are good teams, so we’ve been tested,” Cribb said. “It’s been an opportunity for us to prepare for what lies ahead.”
Both teams unquestionably are well-stocked with explosive talent, offering perhaps the best collection the area will see gathered on one field this season.
Bent saw his first extended action last week on the road back from ACL surgery, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Bobcats’ 54-0 romp over New Hampstead. Jermaine Patterson, meantime, has cracked the end zone seven times already in 2016, twice on pass receptions and five times as read-option quarterback.
“I wish he would have stuck with basketball,” Payne quipped, noting Patterson’s selection as last season’s IP/BG Player of the Year on the hardcourt.
Defensively, the Bobcats have forced 12 turnovers through four games, creating seven interceptions and five fumbles. “When you look across the board, there’s just nowhere to key in,” Payne said.
The Seahawks, meantime, have achieved almost perfect offensive balance thus far — 845 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, 845 yards and nine TDs through the air.
Bryce Singleton has caught four TD passes from Collin Kaiser, including a 75-yarder on last week’s first snap against May River, and took back a punt 65 yards for another score. Tyler Hamilton has three TDs on nine receptions, and John Bell has 247 yards and five scores on the ground.
“They’ve got several (options),” Cribb said. “When you can start calling names like Singleton, Hamilton, P.J. Franklin — and then Bent, Sandgren, Patterson, I’kiem Jefferson, Corey McKie. And you can go on with a few more, on both sides.”
Hamilton and Bent are rated as three-star seniors by most recruiting services, with Singleton not too far behind.
“There are guys playing this game that are going to be playing on Saturdays,” Payne said.
