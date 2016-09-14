FC Dallas beats Revolution 4-2 for US Open Cup title

FC Dallas forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrates with a team staff member after scoring during the second half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final against the New England Revolution on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
FC Dallas' Maximiliano Urruti (37) and Mauro Diaz (10) celebrate a goal by Diaz on a penalty kick against the New England Revolution during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
New England Revolution's Kei Kamara (13) watches as goalkeeper Brad Knighton, center, is unable to stop a goal on a penalty kick by FC Dallas's Mauro Diaz (10) during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
FC Dallas coach Oscar Pareja watches play against the New England Revolution during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
FC Dallas players come off the sideline to join Maximiliano Urruti, on ground, and Tesho Akindele (13) to celebrate a goal by Urruti against the New England Revolution during the second half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
FC Dallas' Carlos Gruezo (7), Walker Zimmerman (25) and Ryan Hollingshead (12) defend as New England Revolution forward Diego Fagundez (14) attempts to pass the ball during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
A New England Revolution player stands on the field as FC Dallas's Maximiliano Urruti, left, and Mauro Diaz (10) celebrate a goal on a penalty kick by Diaz during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
FC Dallas midfielder Michael Barrios, left, passes the ball past New England Revolution midfielder Scott Caldwell, right, during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo (17) celebrates with fans after scoring a goal against FC Dallas during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
