September 14, 2016 12:43 AM

FC Dallas beats Revolution 4-2 for US Open Cup title

Maximiliano Urruti scored twice and Mauro Diaz had a goal and three assists to help FC Dallas beat the New England Revolution 4-2 on Tuesday night for the U.S. Open Cup title.

FRISCO, Texas

Dallas won its first Open Cup championship since 1997 — which was under its previous name of the Burn — to earn a spot in the 2017 CONCACAF Champions League.

Urruti tied it at 1 in the 15th minute. He settled Diaz's cross with his left foot and one-touched it home with his right. Matt Hedges made it 2-1 in the 40th. A corner kick was deflected outside the 18-yard box and Diaz's chip found the head of Hedges.

It was a rematch of the 2007 final, which New England won 3-2 in the same stadium.

