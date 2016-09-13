Tomas' grand slam powers Diamondbacks past Rockies, 12-9

Yasmany Tomas hit his first career grand slam, and the Arizona Diamondbacks came back from a three-run deficit after squandering a five-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-9 on Monday night.
Tomas had four hits and five RBIs, four on an opposite-field slam to right in the sixth inning off Jordan Lyles. Brandon Drury also had four hits, including a solo homer in the seventh for Arizona.
Lyles (4-5) got the first two outs of the sixth with the Rockies ahead 9-6. Then he gave up consecutive singles to Drury, Paul Goldschmidt and Welington Castillo before Tomas connected.
Tomas matched his career high for hits in a game. His 29 home runs lead the Diamondbacks this season.
Mitch Haniger's first major league home run also came in the Diamondbacks seventh. Randall Delgado (4-1) was credited with the win despite retiring only one of the four batters he faced in the sixth, and Daniel Hudson earned his third save.
The Arizona offense, with 16 hits on Monday, has 10 or more in 12 consecutive games against the Rockies. That makes the Diamondbacks the first NL team since the 1932 Brooklyn Dodgers to have a 12-game streak of 10-plus hits against a single opponent in one season.
Daniel Descalso homered and drove in three runs, and Carlos Gonzalez doubled three times and added three RBIs for the Rockies. Colorado's 15 hits included four for Gonzalez and three for Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon.
Arenado's two-run single in the sixth gave Colorado a 9-6 lead after Descalso opened the inning with a solo shot. The Rockies trailed 5-0 going into the fourth inning.
Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller helped himself with the bat, doubling and scoring on a sacrifice that resulted in pitcher Tyler Anderson's throwing error in the fourth. But the Rockies drew even at 6 in the fifth on Gonzalez's two-out, two-run double followed by a soft single by Raimel Tapia that scored Gonzalez.
That was all for Miller, who started strong by getting the first nine outs in order but ended up allowing six runs on nine hits.
Anderson yielded five earned runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
JUMPING RIGHT IN
Arizona native Will Claye, the triple jump silver medalist at the Rio Olympics, attended the game and caught one of three pitching-machine pop flies during a between-innings break.
STREAKING
Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu had two hits and reached base safely for the 29th consecutive game since Aug. 9, a career high.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a groin strain and could return to the lineup before the season ends.
UP NEXT
Rockies: LHP Jorge De La Rosa (8-7) is set to face the Diamondbacks for the fourth time this season. He has one win in those three previous outings.
Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (7-13) makes his seventh career start against Colorado on Tuesday.
