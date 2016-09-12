Sports

September 12, 2016 10:43 PM

Missing hiker from Texas found dead in Chaffee County

DENVER

Authorities say a hiker was found dead near a trailhead in Chaffee County following a weeklong search.

The Denver Post reports (http://goo.gl/i54lFA ) 44-year-old Jeffrey Pickering, of Grapevine, Texas, was found dead in heavy brush near the Avalanche Trailhead on Saturday night. He had parked nearby Sept. 3, and co-workers reported him missing two days later.

A large crew involving horses, helicopters, a drone and a plane helped search for Pickering.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze says foul play is not suspected in the death.

