Mighty Quinn: Rookie outfielder leads Phillies past Pirates

Roman Quinn had two hits, two RBIs, a stolen base and made a big impression in his second major league game, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
A day after he was promoted to the big leagues, Quinn hit second and played right field in his second straight start. Quinn, an accomplished base stealer and the Phillies' second-round draft pick in 2011, could be a fixture in the outfield next season.
With the Phillies long out of contention, manager Pete Mackanin is likely to take a long look in September at a player who could become a starter in 2017 when they hope to inch toward contention.
Quinn doubled in the second and sixth innings to help the Phillies snap a seven-game home losing streak.
Comments