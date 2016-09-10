Webb runs for 211, Vanderbilt beats Middle Tennessee 47-24

Ralph Webb ran for a career-high 211 yards and two touchdowns as the Vanderbilt Commodores beat Middle Tennessee 47-24 Saturday in a game delayed an hour, 44 minutes by a weather delay.
Vanderbilt (1-1) took control with a 28-point second quarter after trailing 10-5 at the end of the first, the final two TDs coming after the storm. Middle Tennessee blocked a field goal on the first play after resuming the game, setting up Brent Stockstill's 5-yard TD pass to Ty Lee to pull within 19-17.
The Commodores answered by scoring two TDs in a span of 87 seconds, the last a 3-yard TD by Webb giving him 102 yards before halftime. Vanderbilt also forced two turnovers to win its second straight in this series against an in-state rival whose home is about 40 miles southeast of campus.
Stockstill finished with 399 yards passing and three TDs for Middle Tennessee (1-1).
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee: Stockstill just keeps getting better with every game, showing a quick release. He had 148 yards passing after the first quarter despite a receiving corps battered by injuries.
Vanderbilt: The weather delay helped the Commodores' offense. Kyle Shurmur failed to complete his first seven passes before finally connecting on his eighth after the delay. That was the first of seven straight completions, and Shurmur was 9 of 10 for 79 yards driving Vandy to two TDs before halftime. He finished with 113 yards passing.
UP NEXT
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders visit Bowling Green for their second straight road game.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit Georgia Tech for the first of a two-game road swing.
