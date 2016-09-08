Sports

September 8, 2016 8:37 PM

Alexander, longtime Xavier men's basketball coach, dies

Funeral services are scheduled next week for longtime Xavier University of Louisiana men's basketball coach Eugene Dennis "Denny" Alexander.

NEW ORLEANS

The university, in a news release Wednesday, confirmed Alexander died Tuesday in Michigan. A cause of death was not announced. He was 70.

Alexander coached the Gold Rush from 1978-90 and set a school record for career victories with 212. His teams won three Gulf Coast Athletic Conference championships and made two NAIA national tournament appearances.

Alexander was a three-time GCAC Coach of the Year and also served as Xavier's director of athletics.

Services will be held Sept. 16 in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Michigan.

