Gubernatorial candidates face off in debates before primary

New Hampshire's gubernatorial candidates have tangled over the state's opioid crisis, immigration and other issues in televised debates a week ahead of their primaries.
Four Republicans faced off Tuesday night in a debate on WMUR-TV. Then there was a separate debate for three Democrats.
The candidates are competing in the Sept. 13 primaries for a shot at replacing Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan (HAS'-uhn), who's running for U.S. Senate.
During the Republican debate state Sen. Jeanie Forrester criticized Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas as uninformed on the drug crisis. Gatsas said Executive Councilor Chris Sununu's actions don't match his rhetoric on immigration.
There was less tension among the Democrats: former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand, Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern and former Bureau of Securities Regulation director Mark Connolly.
