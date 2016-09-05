Seahawks' Lane says he will continue to sit for anthem

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jeremy Lane says he will continue to sit for the national anthem when the regular season begins Sunday at home against Miami.
After sitting during the anthem in the Seahawks' final preseason game last Thursday, Lane said San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick reached out to him to thank him for his support and his matching gesture.
While Kaepernick and 49ers teammate Eric Reid amended their protest to taking a knee instead of remaining seated for the anthem, Lane said he intends to keep sitting.
Lane said he hasn't noticed much in terms of negative response for the decision and that he feels he has support of the team and his teammates in expressing his stance.
