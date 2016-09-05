Braves undone by big inning vs Nats, end 6-game win streak

The Atlanta Braves allowed one big inning Monday, and it was enough to bring an end to the team's six-game winning streak.
Ryan Weber, making his first start of the season, allowed home runs to Trea Turner and Chris Heisey during a five-run third inning and the Braves fell 6-4 to the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series.
Washington right-hander Max Scherzer (16-7) allowed two runs in seven innings to stymie Atlanta, which left 11 men on base.
"We left a lot of guys on against him, but that's why he is who he is, too," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "He gets in trouble and he has a lot of weapons he can go to."
Weber (1-1) allowed five runs in three innings, with all of the damage coming in his final inning. Weber allowed a leadoff single to catcher Jose Lobaton, who moved up a base on Scherzer's sacrifice. Turner then smacked a two-run homer to left with an out in the third to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.
Weber yielded a double and a walk to create more trouble. After Clint Robinson's pop out, Heisey drilled his ninth homer of the season into the left-field seats to make it 5-1.
"I left one just middle-in, right in (Turner's) wheelhouse and after that my ability to limit the damage was not that good," Weber said. "I made another bad pitch to Heisey and then it was really out of hand."
Jace Peterson drove in the Braves' only two runs off Scherzer. Atlanta scored twice in the ninth off closer Mark Melancon to pull within 6-4, but the right-hander ended the threat by getting catcher Anthony Recker to fly out with a man on first.
"That one inning got away from us real quick," Snitker said. "It kind of happened before you knew it happened a little bit."
INCIARTE STREAK TO 16
Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a pair of singles in five at-bats. He is 30 for 70 (.429) since Aug. 19 and owns the longest active hitting streak in the majors.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Braves: Snitker said he hopes RHP Matt Wisler (sore side) can return to the rotation next week. Atlanta skipped his turn Monday. "I'd like to get him back out there, obviously," Snitker said. "I want him to finish the season."
UP NEXT
Braves: RHP Williams Perez (2-2, 4.62), who has not appeared in the majors since June 6 because of a rotator cuff strain, returns to the rotation and will face Washington for the first time this season. Snitker said Perez is unlikely to throw more than 100 pitches Tuesday.
Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (10-9, 4.14) looks for his first win against the Braves this season. He has a 2.31 ERA in two starts against Atlanta.
