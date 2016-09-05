US Open Glance

A look at Monday's play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:
WEATHER: Cool and cloudy early followed by mostly clear skies. High of 83.
ATTENDANCE: Day: 36,728.
MEN'S RESULTS (Fourth Round): No. 3 Stan Wawrinka defeated Illya Marchenko in four sets; No. 6 Kei Nishikori beat No. 21 Ivo Karlovic in straight sets; and unseeded Juan Martin del Potro defeated No. 8 Dominic Thiem by retirement in the second set.
WOMEN'S RESULTS (Fourth Round): No. 1 Serena Williams reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the 14th time, beating unseeded Yaroslava Shvedova in straight sets; No. 5 Simona Halep topped No. 11 Carla Suarez Navarro, also in straight sets; and No. 10 Karolina Pliskova outlasted two-time U.S. Open champion Venus Williams in three sets.
TOP PLAYERS ON COURT TUESDAY (Quarterfinals): Men: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 9 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 10 Gael Monfils vs. No. 24 Lucas Pouille. Women: No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 7 Roberta Vinci, Caroline Wozniacki vs. Anastasija Sevastova.
STAT OF THE DAY: 308 — Career Grand Slam victories for Serena Williams, passing Roger Federer for the most in the Open era.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Hopefully we'll both keep going. I know I plan on it. I know he does. So we'll see." — Serena Williams, on whether she or Roger Federer will end up with more Grand Slam match.
MONDAY ON TV (All Times EDT): Noon-11 p.m., ESPN
ON THIS DATE (Sept. 6, 1975): Manuel Orantes comes from two sets down and an 0-5 fourth-set deficit to beat Guillermo Vilas 4-6, 1-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and win men's singles title on clay courts at Forest Hills.
Comments