Chisenhall's single caps 3-run 9th as Indians beat Marlins

Lonnie Chisenhall capped a three-run rally with a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning against Fernando Rodney, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Sunday.
Chisenhall's hit dropped in front of a sliding Ichiro Suzuki in right field and scored pinch-runner Michael Martinez, giving the AL Central leaders their sixth straight win.
Jose Ramirez's two-run single — also with two outs — tied it.
Rodney (2-4) allowed three runs, two hits, three walks and threw two wild pitches in two-thirds of an inning.
Indians manager Terry Francona was ejected earlier in the inning for arguing when Jason Kipnis struck out on a check-swing call.
Cody Allen (3-5) pitched two-thirds of an inning to help the Indians complete a three-game sweep.
Suzuki's ninth-inning double off Andrew Miller broke a 3-all tie. Martin Prado added a sacrifice fly, giving Miami a two-run lead.
Miami has dropped eight of nine.
Comments