Rants & Raves: On Hilton Head’s workforce crisis

On Hilton Head’s workforce crisis, hospitality wages and lack of affordable housing:
Based on what a cocktail, a round of golf or a room at the Inn costs in Sea Pines, I'm fairly certain the resort could afford to take better care of their employees.
Karen Franklin
Agreed. Higher wages. Affordable housing. Bringing the university's campus to the island will do nothing for the HH economy if recent graduates can't get jobs that pay.
Anna Crisp
"Crisis?" Really? There isn't any government interference preventing the employers from raising wages in order to attract more and better employees? It's a simple proposition for the employers. Either raise wages or see their service they deliver to their customers deteriorate. Of course, they may have to raise the prices of their services. But, that's the free market in action. Simple supply and demand. When the supply of labor or materials doesn't match the demand then there is a resulting increase in the cost of the labor or materials.
Brad B Ferrell
I have to say, this is some good journalism here! Keep it up. Need more local news. Good job
Jeff Mckillop
If we can get beyond the idea that everyone wants a pay raise and lower rent, I think we need to look carefully at what drives lower wages here in Hilton Head. A large part has to do with the type of tourist we now have, that is a demographic that is not the same of what was originally envisioned for the island. Rather than golf and the beach, it is now primarily the beach. Rather than fine dining, it is now more burgers and pizza or better yet, shopping at Kroger and cooking among several families staying together in a rented villa. Until we can recognize this dynamic and attempt to change our price point for a different type of visitor, that is moving beyond the Myrtle Beach spillovers, the problem will not be solved. Businesses cannot afford higher wages and builders won't build low rent housing.
Stevie Clymer
Everything goes up except the pay. It’s so sad that no matter how hard the less fortunate try to make a living the harder it is.No benefits and no pay raise but still work their butts off .
Lesa Murrell
Exploitation of the poor underpaid working class.
Asha Berry
It's becoming New York.
Erica Popino
Which is why we moved to Beaufort.
Dominique Cavalluzzi
The housing is overrated!
Holly L. Weitzel
Bluffton isn't any better. It's all ridiculous.
Brittny Valburg
Such a shame. Back in the day, Hilton Head was the best place to live. Too bad so much overgrowth has increased the cost of living there and workers can't afford to live there anymore.
Frances Glenn
I'm sorry but these stories about the nonresident workers are getting quite old. Many of them probably make more money than citizens.
Lisa Buechler Messmer
Try working in Manhattan. That is an island and one of the most expensive places to live in the world.
Frank L. Atkinson
This is the beginning of a collapse. Greed has always hurt the greater good.
Jonathan Tolbert
I'm so tired of these articles. Ridgeland is extremely inexpensive and plenty close to Hilton Head and Bluffton. Maybe the people with the 5-hour commutes like where they live and don't want to move.
Garrett Tweedy
If you could walk a mile in their shoes perhaps you could understand why they can't move closer such as Jasper County. The system is broken but those who spend 5 hours on the bus are powerless to change things. I have a lot of empathy for these people but no answers. I applaud The Packet for this series of articles. Perhaps this publicity will lead to a solution.
Jeanne Harrison
While I appreciate these articles, they're coming about 5 years too late.
Sheri Brown
It's outrageous what they get for rent on HHI and the salaries are not equivalent.
Paula Panepinto Tilley
Jeanne Harrison
