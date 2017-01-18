Many Lowcountry readers to Trump boycotters: You’re the problem

More than 50 House Democrats plan to skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump this week.
The boycott began as a way to speak out against what Congressman John Lewis referred to as an “illegitimate” election victory by Trump because of Russia’s alleged interference. But the number of those sitting out only grew after Trump criticized Lewis on Twitter.
We asked our Facebook fans what they thought of the boycott. The vast majority of our readers - several of whom identified themselves as Trump supporters - said those protesting were part of the problem. But there were others that said the protest was a clear message for Trump to change.
