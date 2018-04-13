‘Southern Charm’ recap: The Ashley Show, brought to you by Yeah Girl, He Prefers Kathryn

Do you think when someone suggested to Ashley that she move across the country to be on a Bravo reality show with her elderly boyfriend in Charleston, she heard something drastically different from what was actually said?

Oh, I do.

I think she heard, “‘Southern Charm’ will revolve around you and Thomas trying out for parts in the adult version of ‘Annie.’ At all times you will be auditioning for the role of Annie, but like whinier and more desperate, and Thomas will audition for the part of Daddy Warbucks, because of course — though we’re taking a real gamble with that one because we know at least some of the viewers are going to be like, ‘Franklin Delano Roosevelt? Is that you?,’ on account of Thomas’ occasional inability to stand up and his jokes about ‘broads.’”

Whiny old Ashley gave off some serious “leapin’ lizards” vibes in last night’s episode, all “You’re not going to put me back up for adoption, right, right, RIGHT? Wait! Have I shown you these moves yet, Daddy Warbucks? (Starts tap-dancing and grinning through the song, “Which Dress Should I Wear, Sir?,” and belting out the big finish “I CHOSE SHORTS … probably because you commented on my legs! How do I say this in Frenchhhhh?”).”

I might have blinked at this exact moment, but I swear she vigorously shook Shep’s hand when she arrived at his birthday party and shout-talked at him, “Gee, mister. Thanks a million for invitin’ me!”

Then, when Kathryn got there and Thomas tried to put some spatter distance between himself and, let’s face it, Kathryn’s terrified prey, Ashley was like “No! Don’t send me back to the orphanage yet! Can I keep the dresses?!? … And the shorts?”

Ashley basically assaulted Kathryn with that jazz-handed introduction, too: “I know everything about you! But, gosh, you sure don’t know who I am! Let me tell you about me, Little Orphan Annie! It all started when I got smuggled out of Santa Barbara by Mr. Bundles (as played by Austen Kroll) ...”

And again, maybe I blinked, but certainly not as much as Ashley seemed to when she was earnestly talking to Kathryn and attempting to share a moment of “Relationships, they’re a hard-knock life, amirite?”

Kathryn’s face was like “Does this maniac think I’m Miss Farrell? … BECAUSE I AMMMM. Guess who she ends up with, you smidge!”

Mrs. Hannigan is J.D., right?

And Sandy is Shep?

And Whitney is Mrs. Hannigan’s slicked-back, shiny brother …

Naomie is soooo Pepper!

And Craig is all the orphans who have to sew things through the night.

Here’s what I paid attention to in the second episode of “Southern Charm”:

— I have to say, I could watch clips of Shep’s face reacting to Craig’s lack of follow-through allll day long. It really captures that moment of “Is it even worth explaining to this person why I’m annoyed?” Also, Craig is the only person in the entire world who can barbecue chicken and make it look increasingly more alive as it cooks.

— Hey everyone, what a surprise! Ashley likes the new nanny that Kathryn had no say in hiring AND she has a very subtle suggestion for how to have no nanny whatsoever! I don’t want to give her super secret plan away because she was so mum about it, but it rhymes with schmanipulate her way into becoming Mrs. Schmavenel, ie., a stay-at-home schmepmother or, oh God, did she mean she would schmadopt Kathryn’s kids? She must have had one too many Mickey Finns.

— Dumbest Ashley quote of the night (about Thomas’ choice of nanny): “I don't understand why you have to have Kathryn approve that.” Hmmm. Someone doesn’t read Inquisitr …

— Oh yeah. Despite how it looked in the premiere, Thomas apparently didn’t drink and drive to Shep’s party, which is excellent news for J.D. because he’s probably the only organ donor Thomas matches with in the greater Charleston area. Although, I suppose you can’t donate your kidney when you already sold it to finance looking more attractive to younger women.

— When Cameran showed up at Shep’s party I turned into Kevin McAllister’s mother waking up on the plane to Paris. “WE FORGOT CAMERAN!”

— Other dumbest Ashley quote of the night (to Cameran, who was nine months pregnant at the time): “Are you four or five months?” … I get that she was going for the “But you’re so thin still!,” which is kind of valid, I guess. Cameran carried that pregnancy wonderfully. I could only hear “PLEASE LIKE ME RIGHT NOW. RIGHT NOW! And also throw your body in front of mine when Kathryn gets here, OK?”

— Whitney, according to his mother’s Twitter, lost 10 pounds because he’s a vegan, which should totally shut down that rumor about how he, um, might enjoy some, er, meat here and there.

— J.D. calls Kathryn, Danni, Chelsea and Naomie “The Breakup Bunch.” Lolololololol. Just kidding. God, he’s so basic. What’s next? A joke about a smart blonde being a golden retriever from Thomas?

— Turns out, yes.

— Quote of the night that caused Craig’s high school English teacher to plead with the TV, “Come on, Conover. Come on! Show that private school kid you understand what this means!” (from Shep): “Craig. We don’t have foil. You’re my foil. You’re my foil in life.”

— Obituary: Craig Conover’s high school English teacher’s sense of purpose and feeling of accomplishment died April 12 surrounded by shards of TV screen.

— Ugh. Whitney made us think about him having diarrhea. Why are vegans always talking about being poisoned by animal protein?

— The show’s editors really had fun with “The Breakup Bunch lololololol” arrival by showing us cuts of Shep downing a glass of wine, the full moon emerging from a cloud, Austen looking away and Ravenel muttering “Oh my God!” I guess splicing in a shot of a wolf howling, crows flying off Shep’s roof and Whitney Sudler-Smith breaking the fourth wall by staring into the camera with a flashlight under his chin gasping “Mother!” would’ve been overkill.

— Another dumbest Ashley quote of the night (to a casually whistling, moonwalking away Thomas Ravenel reacting to Kathryn’s arrival): “What are you walking so far from me?” … Answer: It's hard to get blood and snarl juice out of white jeans.

— Kathyn’s reaction to Thomas’ double-cheek kiss (was he like in a French immersion program or something at his federal prison?) is actually a self-defense move called “Ugh! Uncle Dave isn’t even our real uncle, which he keeps reminding me of for some reason.”

— Danni’s shirt was major. The front of it said “Outdoor dinner party with friends.” The back of it said “Come closer, fly.”

— The arrival of “The Breakup Bunch lololololol” and their integration into the party would make a good sleepover trick, “Shuffle these cursed and angry tarot cards in with that regular deck of cards. Don’t ask questions. Now look in the mirror.”

— Craig when someone asks him a difficult question like “When’s dinner?”: I’m not the chef.

— Craig’s face when Shep toasts him for “helping” with the cooking: But I was the cook!

— Craig when asked “Have you eaten yet?”: Oh, the chef eats last.

— Obituary: Craig Conover’s therapist’s ability to persuade patients to really take a hard look at themselves and their conflicting behaviors passed away last night after a prolonged battle with running her head into a wall.

— Poor Shep, man. He just wanted everyone to have fun and to be nice to each other and probably also to run the faucet for a minute afterward so he could wash his feet in his own bathroom without getting pregnant.

— OK. So. Kathryn and Thomas … Jesus! The CHEMISTRY between them. It’s like Craig Conover’s actual high school chemistry class, during which he accidentally split an atom while trying to light his bunsen burner with newspaper.

— Wow. Another dumbest Ashley quote of the night (in front of Kathryn, the ghost of Ashley’s future if Ashley were way cooler and more dynamic): “Babe. You’re feeling me up right now!”

— Is there anything more sad than receiving a promotional item as a birthday gift when the promotional item is from J.D. wreckage of a financial life?

— Yup. Turns out there is! And that’s finding out the promotional gift is actually for the person who gave it to you just in case he gets kicked out of his “guest house.”

— P.S. I’m sure J.D. probably believes he’s saying “guest house” ironically but it’s not really translating well on account of his reputation of being a wannabe … isn’t his “guest house” just “another house on that street a bank also owns”?

— Good GOD. Seriously? Another dumbest Ashley quote of the night? (to Cameran, whom she JUST TOLD LOOKED FOUR MONTHS PREGNANT): “You probably can’t see your own feet, can you?”

— Did Cameran say she eats like Roseanne because she was testing to see if Ashley would be like “You know, I’m the new backup Becky on that show.”

— Shep just says things sometime hoping they’ll come true, huh? “She looks happy. You do too.” Flash to Craig looking miserable. And Naomie pacing like she has emotional rabies.

— Kathryn’s expression at realizing Thomas left her out of the nanny-picking process was heartbreaking. Jesus, Thomas.

— Most of us will live our entire lives without ever having an opportunity to let out such a perfectly timed and perfectly pitched dinner party guffaw like the one that escaped Naomie's mouth upon hearing J.D.’s fantasy story about how his separation is just one of those sad things that happens to really good men. I salute her.

— OH MY GOD. Was I right? Did someone on that show have an STD at some point? And was that what Naomie was alluding to in the premiere when she mentioned to Chelsea that she feels like every single guy in Charleston has an STD? Ugh. Still no answers. But I felt like Shep and J.D. had a moment when J.D. talked about dating and Shep reminded him “Safety first” and J.D. was like “Safety first. Good call.” Or maybe they were sharing a memory about ladders?

— Best Shep moment:

Shep Rose, originally from Hilton Head Island, S.C., eat ribs at his birthday party on the second episode of the fifth season of Charleston, S.C.-based reality show "Southern Charm," which aired April 12, 2018, on Bravo. Bravo

Former Hilton Head Islander Shep Rose, star of Bravo's 'Southern Charm' and 'Relationshep' grew up coming to the RBC Heritage and is back on the island for the tournament. Here, he shares a few tips on how to enjoy the tournament.

— Naomie and Craig’s reunion will go down as one of the best and most honest moments on that show. My TV was like “Stop HUGGING me! They’ll both be OK!”





— The penultimate dumbest Ashley quote of the night (to Thomas, her bathroom buddy): “You want to come in here?”

— Why did he want to go to the bathroom with her? Hmmm. Hold up. Is Thomas Ravenel a human tampon? His words! Not mine! His! My burns make sense.

— And the final dumbest Ashley quote of the night (to Thomas about Kathryn): “Do you wiiiiiiiiish it worked out?”

— Obituary: Ashley’s fantasy of being the orphan that Daddy Warbucks falls in love with died last night from self-inflicted knowledge. She leaves behind no stepkids, a full bottle of Mezcal and an unopened box of hair dye, color “Fire and Ice.” Arrangements are being handled by Deirdre the "Fired Nanny" Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Girl, Come On Now You Had to See That One Coming Foundation.

— Michael the butler is Punjab.