Uh, Real Housewives fans ... look who was on Hilton Head this past weekend (!)

"Real Housewives of New York" stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan were on Hilton Head Island over Easter weekend.
The two (mostly) lovable troublemakers were guests of Hilton Head Health, an upscale wellness retreat and weight-loss spa at Shipyard, where they spent a "healthy and fabulous" weekend working out and eating right.
Luann and Sonja, both of whom have been in the news recently — Luann for her Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach and her cabaret show #CountessandFriends and Sonja for dancing so enthusiastically that her dress came off at said cabaret show —posted photos of themselves at the beach and in the gym, and (until proven otherwise) appear to have made it through the weekend without scandalizing the island, which really, when you think about it, is our loss.
Nevertheless, they seem to have had a good time while here.
On Friday, the Countess posted a video of an aerobics class in which Sonja was doing things her own way, because duh.
On Saturday, the Countess posted a photo of herself doing a little sunset yoga.
And on Sunday, Sonja posted a photo of the two friends being silly on the beach.
Hilton Head Health CEO and owner Kevin Carter even got in on the social media action and posted a photo of himself on Facebook with the Bravo-lebrities.
This isn't the first time Hilton Head Health has played host to a "Real Housewives of New York" star. In March 2015, Heather Thomson, who is no longer on the show, spent a few days at the retreat.
The 10th season of RHONY premieres at 9 p.m. April 4 on Bravo.
Comments