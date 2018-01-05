Here’s what you’ve missed so far on Bravo’s ‘RelationShep’ ...

“RelationShep” airs at 10 p.m. Mondays on Bravo and stars Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose of “Southern Charm.”
Get caught up on past episodes here:
▪ Episode 1: Shep Rose’s new show is ‘boring’? But, but it starts out on Hilton Head ...
▪ Episode 2: I think we just met Shep Rose’s future mother-in-law
Never miss a local story.
▪ Episode 3: Shep Rose finds out what happens when 5 women kiss and tell
▪ Episode 4: Shep tries to build an all-female army to fend off zombie date
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
Comments