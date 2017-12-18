Here’s what you’ve missed on ‘Floribama Shore’ so far

Do you need to catch up on the first season of “Floribama Shore” — MTV’s Southern counterpart to the rambunctious and popular “Jersey Shore”? I’ve translated each episode for you:
▪ Episode 1: If a gas station had a baby with Forever 21, that kid would be this cast
▪ Episode 2: When a girl from Alabama gets her first pedicure, close your eyes
▪ Episode 3: A sadder version of ‘Jersey Shore’ but with more food-poisoning hilarity
▪ Episode 4: The conditions under which it’s OK to disrespect someone’s pizza
▪ Episode 5: Captain America and the ‘chunky’ girl no one wants to look at twice
▪ Episode 6: Aimee learns you can’t wear croissants on your wrist (technically)
▪ Episode 7: Nilsa gets dumped and it opens her eyes to the reality of Josh’s hair
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
