This Bluffton cocktail took top prize at the Savannah food fest. Here’s where you can try it

More Videos

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Pause
Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:02

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 1:03

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:54

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

  • Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed

    Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison.

Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison. Jay Karr Staff video
Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison. Jay Karr Staff video

Liz Farrell

This Bluffton cocktail took top prize at the Savannah food fest. Here’s where you can try it

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

November 14, 2017 3:23 PM

Paul Rabe has once again shown Savannah foodies that there’s more to the Bluffton and Hilton Head Island drinking scene than cheap beer in koozies and alcoholic sugar shakes.

For the second year in a row, the Bluffton bartender, who you can find making craft cocktails at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar on Hilton Head Island or at Calhoun’s in Old Town, took home the grand prize at the Savannah Food and Wine Festival bartender challenge last week.

Rabe represented both restaurants in the semifinals this past September, winning the bourbon category for Lucky Rooster with his Darjeeling 1888 Punch and winning the tequila category for Calhoun’s with his Farrier’s Reward.

Judges crowned Farrier’s Reward the overall winner in the final round of competition Nov. 9.

In addition to a cocktail shaker trophy, Rabe won $1,000 cash.

“For me, the way that I’ve always looked at it, especially working in Savannah for so many years, they have some really good bartenders (there),” he said Tuesday. “The idea of competing (against) them and trying to gain their respect is important, (but) it’s just nice to show that there are good things happening in Bluffton and Hilton Head.”

 

Don’t miss @paulcrabe with his @virgilkaine & @lincoln concoction, Effortless. He’s hiding out in a . #savfw #savfw17 #foodandwine

A post shared by Savannah Food & Wine Festival (@savfoodwinefest) on

To prepare for the competition, Rabe took ideas he had been working on throughout the year and played around with them until he found the right combinations and techniques.

He only had five minutes to prepare and present his drinks to the judges, so he practiced both behind the bar and at home, where his many experiments began to take up valuable real estate in his kitchen.

“My wife gets back some of the fridge now,” he said.

 

@paulcrabe will he win again? #bartenderschallenge #secretsavannahspeakeasy #savfw #savfw17 #savfw2017 #savannah

A post shared by Savannah Food & Wine Festival (@savfoodwinefest) on

Rabe’s Darjeeling 1888 Punch is made with Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon, Amontillado sherry, Sibona Camomilla and clarified chai. To assemble it, though, you have to “combine ingredients in mixing glass and stir for 10 revolutions or 5 secs. Strain neat into punch glass or over large cube in an old fashioned. Express and discard lemon peel. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel.”

In other words, just go to Lucky Rooster (unless “dehydrate lemon wheels” is on your DIY bucket list, you freak).

Rabe’s Farrier’s Reward is made with Herradura Anejo Tequila, Amontillado sherry, spiced tepache and Demerara Syrup (“Stir and strain into coupe spritzed with vida mezcal. Garnish with dehydrated pineapple flower.”).

Never fear, people who don’t have pineapple flowers in their spice cabinets or vida mexcal-spritzed coupes ... Calhoun’s will add the drink to its cocktail lineup soon — right after Rabe is done producing the tepache, a Mexican drink that has to be fermented in open tanks using the peel and rind of pineapples and then sweetened with brown sugar and cinnamon.

I know.

But if it were easy, it wouldn’t have been called a bartenders “challenge,” right?

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Pause
Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:02

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 1:03

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:54

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

  • Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

    Hilton Head native and star of the Charleston-based Bravo reality show "Southern Charm," Shep Rose appeared at Hilton Head’s The Boardroom on Wednesday night and gave a friend a heartfelt knuckle rub and gave hugs all around.

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

View More Video

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.