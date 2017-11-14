This Bluffton cocktail took top prize at the Savannah food fest. Here’s where you can try it

More Videos 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom Pause 1:02 Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:36 Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 0:47 Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 1:03 Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:29 Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison. Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison. Jay Karr Staff video

Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison. Jay Karr Staff video