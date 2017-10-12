This Hilton Head Island band is on fire. How many of you can say you knew them when?

Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin Stones are certainly running down the dream.
The Hilton Head Island rock’n’roll band, now based in Nashville, has two more U.S. shows before they head to Europe for a 21-city tour at the end of this month. After the band returns home, they’ll continue to tour the East Coast through the end of the year, with shows in the Mid-Atlantic area.
Next year starts with a new album, produced by Sadler Vaden, guitarist for Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and the band’s “Sibling Rivalry Tour” with Charleston band The High Divers, fronted by Wicklund’s brother, Luke Mitchell.
Wicklund, who is 20 but started The Steppin Stones when she was in third grade, was recently interviewed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail ahead of the band’s Friday the 13th show at the Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va.
The singer-songwriter, known for her classic rock style and guitar skills, gave a shout-out to her hometown.
“We were really lucky being from Hilton Head Island,” she told the newspaper. “It’s just a huge tourist spot and part of a triangle with Savannah, Georgia and Beaufort [South Carolina].”
Wicklund and her band have been a fixture in Beaufort County for years, often seen at festivals and parades. Now they’re performing for bigger crowds.
This past summer, they appeared at Firefly in Delaware and KAABOO Del Mar in California. They also played at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, Music Farm in Charleston and at more than a dozen other spots across the country.
Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin Stones, along with The High Divers, will appear at The Roasting Room Lounge and Listening Room in Old Town Bluffton for two shows on Jan. 8 and 9 and for one show at The Stage on Bay in Savannah on Jan. 11.
