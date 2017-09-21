Hilton Head will get its ‘Island Life’ moment on HGTV this weekend

The Hilton Head Island episode of HGTV’s “Island Life” will air at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24, which, as NFL fans will surely note, is during football.
But some things are worth changing the channel for — namely seeing our town on television.
Sunday night’s episode will feature the Martindell family from Doylestown, Pa., and chronicle their journey toward buying an island dream home.
The Martindells are related to the Masteller family, owners of The Jazz Corner, and were frequent visitors to the island prior to purchasing a home in Port Royal Plantation.
During the episode, keep an eye out for familiar filming locations, such as The Jazz Corner (with a cameo from Lois Masteller and musician Davey Masteller), ZipLine Hilton Head, Up the Creek Pub and Grill, and Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.
