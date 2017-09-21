Farrell, Elizabeth - Hilton Head
Farrell, Elizabeth - Hilton Head

Liz Farrell

Hilton Head will get its ‘Island Life’ moment on HGTV this weekend

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 21, 2017 4:47 PM

The Hilton Head Island episode of HGTV’s “Island Life” will air at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24, which, as NFL fans will surely note, is during football.

But some things are worth changing the channel for — namely seeing our town on television.

Sunday night’s episode will feature the Martindell family from Doylestown, Pa., and chronicle their journey toward buying an island dream home.

The Martindells are related to the Masteller family, owners of The Jazz Corner, and were frequent visitors to the island prior to purchasing a home in Port Royal Plantation.

During the episode, keep an eye out for familiar filming locations, such as The Jazz Corner (with a cameo from Lois Masteller and musician Davey Masteller), ZipLine Hilton Head, Up the Creek Pub and Grill, and Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma can't keep Bluffton woman from answering call from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Hurricane Irma can't keep Bluffton woman from answering call from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan 0:57

Hurricane Irma can't keep Bluffton woman from answering call from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage 0:47

Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage
More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:15

More than manicures: nail technology as a career

View More Video

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.