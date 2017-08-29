Hilton Head Island’s Shep Rose hosts a star-worthy dinner (but in a low-key way, obviously)

We don’t yet know when Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose’s dating show “RelationShep” will air this fall or whether there will be a fifth season of “Southern Charm,” the Bravo show that made him famous, but we do know one thing: the man knows how to make some cool friends.
Last night Shep posted a photo from Long Island Cafe on Isle of Palms, where he hosted a dinner and invited fellow “Southern Charm” cast members Cameran Eubanks and Austen Kroll along with NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale’s wife, Amy Earnhardt, and “Vice Principals” star Danny McBride.
It was a cast of characters eclectic enough to prompt The Red Shirt Mullet Man from last season’s “Southern Charm” to comment on the photo, “Damn invite me next time playa.”
(He should have been there, Shep. That man and Danny McBride look like born-ready pals.)
Anyway, this isn’t the first time the Earnhardts, who are fans of the Charleston-based reality show hooked up with the “Southern Charm” crew.
Earlier this summer the couple were guests at a dinner hosted by Patricia Altschul, star of the show and author of “The Art of Southern Charm.”
Shep’s star power has continued to grow after last season of “Southern Charm” and his Instagram is a testament to that.
He has hung out with fellow Bravo stars Stassi Schroeder and Rachel O’Brien from “Vanderpump Rules,” tooled around in an Alfa Romeo and acted goofy on the set of the movie “Reprisal,” where he and “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover filmed cameos as an ambulance driver and a cop.
If there is a season 5 of “Southern Charm,” we can expect to see more photos of Shep hanging out with the cast very soon because filming typically starts late summer/early fall.
Don’t worry. We’ll keep you updated. Even if that isn’t what you want.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
