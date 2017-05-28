Bluffton girl falls off the stage during musical, gets bandaged up and shows us how it’s done

Olivia Renaud had the date wrong.
She was running for student council president at Hilton Head Island Elementary School last fall and knew she had a campaign speech coming up.
What she didn’t know was that those speeches were scheduled for today.
But the then-10-year-old had no choice.
When it was her turn to get up on stage, Olivia walked out and faced her fellow classmates.
And froze.
She wasn’t prepared for this. There wasn’t any speech. And now everyone was looking at her and expecting to hear words that would inspire them to elect her as their leader.
The straight-A student was rattled. She doesn’t forget assignments. This wasn’t just not like her, it wasn’t her. She was a dancer and an actress. She was used to performing in front of crowds.
But she froze.
Worse, before she could stop them, the tears came.
She ran off the stage.
“I freaked out,” she said.
Off-stage, though, her “wonderful teacher” gave her a pep talk.
Off-stage, Olivia thought things through.
This wasn’t the conclusion she wanted. She wasn’t the girl who ran away when things got hard.
So she collected herself.
She wiped away the tears. She took a deep breath.
And then she went back out there.
“I’m sorry for what I did,” she told the class. “Forget about what just happened. I want to start fresh ...”
This is why it is no surprise that Olivia Renaud turned out to be the mystery ladybug I had been looking for.
The video
A few weeks ago a friend shared a video that showed a scene from the elementary school’s fifth-grade production of “James and the Giant Peach.”
In the video, six kids in costumes sing a little song. Then the ladybug speaks. She says something about a flag, but — plot twist — there is no flag.
The cast mulls this over, and a solution is offered.
“Take my extra bloomers!” the ladybug shouts before informing them that a lady always carries extra bloomers with her. (Err, we do? I mean, we do! ... starting tomorrow.)
She then turns to hang the makeshift flag at the top of the peach, and the cast returns to song.
But the ladybug can’t get the bloomers to stay on the hook. She’s just a tiny bit too short.
So she gives a small hop and finally the flag is in place.
The ladybug turns back to the audience and sings along with the cast.
And almost right away, right at the part in the song that goes “What could go wrong?” the ladybug steps down from the top wooden riser, tumbles and lands hard.
On her chin.
Some kids in the audience laugh uncertainly, thinking its part of the show. A few gasp. The earthworm holds out her arms stiffly toward the ladybug.
The person taking the video immediately cuts to the ground.
And the ladybug says “OW.”
The fall was loud and horrifying.
It echoed through the auditorium. There was no pretending it didn’t happen or that it was part of the show.
That fall hurt. Hearing it hurt.
And it was likely mortifying for the ladybug.
“She got up and finished the show,” my friend told me.
“Seriously?”
“Yeah. She got taped up and finished the show.”
The fall
I immediately wanted to find this ladybug. In fact, I became emotional thinking about her, this girl who fell in front of a packed auditorium, who bled and said, “I’ve got my Band-Aid. Now light my cigarette and show me back to the stage, boys. The show must go on.”
(To be clear, that’s not actually what Olivia said. The kid doesn’t smoke and there wasn’t a bevvy of male stagehands surrounding her, all of them ready with a match. And she doesn’t have a throaty New York City accent from the 1930s. That’s just what I imagined this ladybug’s world of Broadway to be like for a second.)
What courage! I thought. What commitment! What a story!
Because let’s face it, falling can be humiliating. We’ve all been there.
And yet falling can also be hilarious. We laugh at ourselves when it happens. We laugh at others. We can even fake a fall to get someone to laugh.
Of course, there are exceptions to this rule of comedy.
I don’t find it funny when an ailing person falls. Nor someone in grief or distress. And that video of the Bluffton police officer who fell after students beaned her with a ball while she was riding a bicycle around the May River High School track this past winter?
Well, OK. I did laugh at that, but only because the fall itself was like an homage to British humor. But I hated myself for it because what brats. What punks! How monumentally disrespectful.
Like I said, though, there’s something about falling that can produce involuntary reactions, both joyful and shameful.
Olivia’s video, while hard to watch, is exactly like those anonymous ones seen on shows such as “Tosh.0” or the kind that gets passed around on Facebook with cry-laughing emojis attached to it.
But her story is a reminder that there is a story. That these videos show a human being, and there is an after to their falls.
For Olivia, the after includes having me hunt her down so we could chat.
The return of the ladybug
When I went looking for the brave mystery ladybug, it turned out I already knew her.
I first met Olivia and her mother, Jennifer Rudemyer, both of whom live in Bluffton, two years ago when someone told me about a little girl who was getting baking lessons from a local baker.
So I was already aware that Olivia was articulate, smart, funny and the kind of kid whose observations are a little above her pay grade.
When she told me about falling, about hitting the deck right at the part in the song that goes “What could go wrong?” she said of the audience — which was made up primarily of fourth-graders, mind you — “I thought they thought it was irony or something.”
She said this casually, as if 11-year-olds are prone to discussions about ironical misinterpretation. As if a 9-year-old would be prone to thinking, “What an incisive portrayal of the plight of a ladybug!”
Olivia was in the middle of the first school performance of the day on what was the last day of the show’s run.
“I marry a grasshopper,” she said of the ladybug role. “So that was awkward.”
(I wasn’t sure if she was referring to the general weirdness of getting fake married at 11 or if she was talking about how her grasshopper husband couldn’t be bothered to use his superior jumping skills to get the bloomers on the hook.)
James (of Giant Peach fame) is the one who was supposed to put those bloomers on the hook, actually. But the James in the first show was the understudy, and he was shorter than Olivia. So the ladybug did what a ladybug has to do.
When she fell, she wasn’t embarrassed so much as shocked. Mostly, she was worried she had ruined the show.
“I started apologizing,” she said.
Her teacher, of course, told her she had nothing to be sorry about.
Before she headed to the nurse’s office, she took off her ladybug tutu, gave it to the understudy and then rejoined the cast for the final dance number before taking to the stage again for the second performance.
Her chin was skinned, bruised and bleeding. She had snapped her First Communion necklace. And it was hard to talk, but she got through it.
Afterward, kids kept coming up to her.
“All my friends felt bad for me,” she said. “The fourth-graders said, ‘I’m so sorry that happened.’ Everybody was being so empathetic.”
As for deciding to return to the stage, she said, “I just thought that’s what you do. ... I owe that to Miss Ashton.”
Then she told me about the day of her election speech.
When she returned to the stage on that day, she said, the words of her drama teacher, Helen Ashton, were on her mind.
“Just act.”
So she did.
She made it through the speech that wasn’t written.
And then she was elected class president.
