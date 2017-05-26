Liz Farrell

May 26, 2017 9:57 AM

Great news for LEGO-obsessed kids (and parents) in Beaufort County

Posted by Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

The LEGO World of Creativity tour will stop in Savannah from July 7-9 at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

LEGO World of Creativity features games, challenges and hands-on building activities and “zones,” such as The Big City, where kids can build custom vehicles and test them on race ramps; The Ocean, where kids are invited to build sandcastles on a LEGO brick beach; and Outer Space, where customized creations are “put to the gravity test,” according to a press release.

The tour includes seven three-hour sessions, from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7; from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. July 8; or from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. July 9.

Tickets are $21.

Details: worldofcreativity.lego.com

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.

