Great news for LEGO-obsessed kids (and parents) in Beaufort County

The LEGO World of Creativity tour will stop in Savannah from July 7-9 at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.
LEGO World of Creativity features games, challenges and hands-on building activities and “zones,” such as The Big City, where kids can build custom vehicles and test them on race ramps; The Ocean, where kids are invited to build sandcastles on a LEGO brick beach; and Outer Space, where customized creations are “put to the gravity test,” according to a press release.
The tour includes seven three-hour sessions, from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7; from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. July 8; or from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. July 9.
Tickets are $21.
Details: worldofcreativity.lego.com
