Here’s one way Beaufort County’s most talented can get Reese Witherspoon to judge them

Are you living in the South?
Are you making things in the South?
Do you like stacks of $100 bills that you can fan in front of your face after making things in the South?
Have you ever wondered what actress Reese Witherspoon thinks of you?
This isn’t a survey. I’m just warming you up for some contest information.
Garden & Gun magazine is seeking product entries for its eighth annual Made in the South Awards. The categories are style, crafts, drink, food, home and outdoors. The overall winner will receive $10,000 and, according to a press release, will be “prominently featured” in the magazine’s December 2017/January 2018 issue along with each category’s winner.
The magazine created the annual awards to recognize and encourage Southern craftsmanship, the release said.
“It’s always an honor to shine a spotlight on the talent and creativity of the South’s artisans, craftsman, chefs, designers and tastemakers,” said David DiBenedetto, senior vice president and editor in chief of Garden & Gun.
Rules: All Southern artisans or businesses with a product in one of the six categories that will be available for sale through January 2018 may apply. For entry forms, category descriptions, and rules, go to madeinthesouthawards.com. The entry fee is $75 and entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. July 1.
The 2017 Made in the South Awards judges are:
▪ Style: Actress Reese Witherspoon, founder of Southern lifestyle brand Draper James, and Andrea Hyde, CEO of Draper James
▪ Crafts: Paula Wallace of Savannah, who is president and co-founder of the Savannah College of Art and Design
▪ Drink: Derek Brown, who is an entrepreneur, restaurateur, writer and award-winning mixologist
▪ Food: Mashama Bailey of Savannah, who is an entrepreneur, chef and co-founder of The Grey — a familiar yet elevated restaurant experience occupying a 1938 art deco Greyhound bus terminal in Historic Downtown Savannah
▪ Home: Bunny Williams, who is a tastemaker, entertainer, celebrated interior designer and founder and CEO of Bunny Williams Home — a collection consisting of reproductions of Bunny’s own treasures as well as original designs
▪ Outdoors: T. Edward Nickens, an award-winning author, journalist, on-camera host, scriptwriter and outdoorsman
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
Comments