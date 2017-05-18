Bluffton developer finds out whether he’ll be the next US ambassador to the Bahamas

State Rep. Bill Herbkersman will not be the next U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, according to a press release from the embassy.
President Donald Trump announced Monday his intention to nominate San Diego industrialist Doug Manchester to fill the position, which has been vacant since 2011 because of the U.S. Senate refused to confirm President Barack Obama’s appointment.
“Mr. Manchester is a leading industrialist with accomplishments on a national and international scale in telecommunications, radio broadcast, medical instrumentation, publishing and real estate development,” the embassy press release said.
Herbkersman, a real estate developer who brought the Calhoun Street Promenade to Old Town Bluffton, represents parts of Jasper and Beaufort counties, including Bluffton, in the statehouse.
He is a former resident of and a frequent visitor to the Bahamas, where he worked as a developer and continues to own property. Over the years, he has made a number of friendships and high profile connections in the Bahamas and has wanted the position for quite some time.
Herbkersman said Thursday that while he was disappointed not to get the nomination, he was glad to hear it went to Manchester and has offered his help in making introductions in Nassau.
“It was great just to be considered,” Herbkersman said. “I’m happy for him. He’s a good guy.”
As for the future, he hasn’t given up hope that the ambassadorship might one day go to him.
“It would be really cool,” he said.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
