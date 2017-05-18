State Rep. Bill Herbkersman listens during a meeting of the joint committee on pension systems to review the bill to overhaul the state retirement program. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
State Rep. Bill Herbkersman listens during a meeting of the joint committee on pension systems to review the bill to overhaul the state retirement program. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
State Rep. Bill Herbkersman listens during a meeting of the joint committee on pension systems to review the bill to overhaul the state retirement program. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Liz Farrell

May 18, 2017 4:02 PM

Bluffton developer finds out whether he’ll be the next US ambassador to the Bahamas

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

State Rep. Bill Herbkersman will not be the next U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, according to a press release from the embassy.

President Donald Trump announced Monday his intention to nominate San Diego industrialist Doug Manchester to fill the position, which has been vacant since 2011 because of the U.S. Senate refused to confirm President Barack Obama’s appointment.

“Mr. Manchester is a leading industrialist with accomplishments on a national and international scale in telecommunications, radio broadcast, medical instrumentation, publishing and real estate development,” the embassy press release said.

Herbkersman, a real estate developer who brought the Calhoun Street Promenade to Old Town Bluffton, represents parts of Jasper and Beaufort counties, including Bluffton, in the statehouse.

He is a former resident of and a frequent visitor to the Bahamas, where he worked as a developer and continues to own property. Over the years, he has made a number of friendships and high profile connections in the Bahamas and has wanted the position for quite some time.

Herbkersman said Thursday that while he was disappointed not to get the nomination, he was glad to hear it went to Manchester and has offered his help in making introductions in Nassau.

“It was great just to be considered,” Herbkersman said. “I’m happy for him. He’s a good guy.”

As for the future, he hasn’t given up hope that the ambassadorship might one day go to him.

“It would be really cool,” he said.

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

More than manicures: nail technology as a career

More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:15

More than manicures: nail technology as a career
15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage 3:27

15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage
Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man 1:23

Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

View More Video

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.

Editor's Choice Videos