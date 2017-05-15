Liz Farrell

May 15, 2017 2:41 PM

How to get one degree of separation from Paul McCartney this weekend in Bluffton

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

In his time since playing with Paul McCartney, musician Gabe Dixon has been lauded for his talent by heavy hitters in the music world, he’s fronted a band and launched his own solo career.

His songs have appeared in movies and on television. And he’s released two solo albums, the most recent in 2016.

But it’s his association with the former member of the Beatles — playing keyboard and singing backup vocals on McCartney’s 2001 album “Driving Rain” and performing with McCartney in The Concert for New York City a month after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — that continues to resonate with those who haven’t heard of him otherwise.

It’s an entry-point that connects future fans with his sometimes Americana-sometimes country sound.

Dixon, whom Rolling Stone (intriguingly) described as a “piano-pounding songwriter” and whose influences include Elton John and Billy Joel, will perform Saturday at The Roasting Room Lounge and Listening Room in Bluffton. It’s his second time playing the venue.

To get a feel for his sound, consider this quote from Rolling Stone: “There are songs on (his latest album “Turns to Gold”) where I’m almost playing a finger-picking guitar style on the piano, or I'm doing what a banjo would do. I hope that makes the music a little more interesting, because I’m trying to do something that the piano doesn’t usually do.”

And watch this video:

For more information, go to The Roasting Room’s website.

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

More than manicures: nail technology as a career

More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:15

More than manicures: nail technology as a career
15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage 3:27

15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage
Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man 1:23

Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

View More Video

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.

Editor's Choice Videos