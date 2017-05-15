How to get one degree of separation from Paul McCartney this weekend in Bluffton

In his time since playing with Paul McCartney, musician Gabe Dixon has been lauded for his talent by heavy hitters in the music world, he’s fronted a band and launched his own solo career.
His songs have appeared in movies and on television. And he’s released two solo albums, the most recent in 2016.
But it’s his association with the former member of the Beatles — playing keyboard and singing backup vocals on McCartney’s 2001 album “Driving Rain” and performing with McCartney in The Concert for New York City a month after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — that continues to resonate with those who haven’t heard of him otherwise.
It’s an entry-point that connects future fans with his sometimes Americana-sometimes country sound.
Dixon, whom Rolling Stone (intriguingly) described as a “piano-pounding songwriter” and whose influences include Elton John and Billy Joel, will perform Saturday at The Roasting Room Lounge and Listening Room in Bluffton. It’s his second time playing the venue.
To get a feel for his sound, consider this quote from Rolling Stone: “There are songs on (his latest album “Turns to Gold”) where I’m almost playing a finger-picking guitar style on the piano, or I'm doing what a banjo would do. I hope that makes the music a little more interesting, because I’m trying to do something that the piano doesn’t usually do.”
