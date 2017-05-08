Liz Farrell

May 08, 2017 10:48 AM

Fox News personality celebrates birthday in full Bluffton style this weekend

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

Dana Perino celebrated her 45th birthday in Lowcountry style this weekend.

The co-host of “The Five” on Fox News is a part-time resident at Palmetto Bluff, along with her husband, Peter McMahon, and their super-famous dog, Jasper, who often appears on Perino’s social media in various states of joyfully flying through the air and into whatever body of water happens to be nearest to him.

Watch out for alligators, Jasper.

Perino, along with family and friends, including fellow co-host of “The Five” Kimberly Guilfoyle, gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for an outdoor birthday party and small waterfront concert with Kevin Post, who is a guitarist with Blake Shelton’s band.

Palmetto Bluff’s food truck Big Carol also attended, which I’m only pointing out because I wanted to say the name Big Carol.

Here are some fun scenes from Perino’s weekend in Bluffton, which she posted on Instagram:

 

Dancing in the dark ✨ @kimberlyguilfoyle @amachock @tracy_schyberg @eelanders @jamiezuieback @lindsaysutcliffe

A post shared by Dana Perino (@danaperino) on

 

About last night... #lowcountry #southcarolina @kevin4president @kimberlyguilfoyle

A post shared by Dana Perino (@danaperino) on

 

Big Bluffton Winners!

A post shared by Dana Perino (@danaperino) on

 

Fish in the sky this morning.

A post shared by Dana Perino (@danaperino) on

If you don’t know Perino from Fox News, you might remember her as the White House press secretary for President George W. Bush or maybe you’ve seen one of her books, the latest of which was “Let Me Tell You About Jasper ... How My Best Friend Became America’s Dog.” This past December she was on Hilton Head Island for a book-signing, which drew quite the crowd.

More recently, Perino has been seen as Fox News’ go-to news personality in the wake of the network’s sexual harassment shake-ups with former host Bill O’Reilly and former CEO Roger Ailes, according to Business Insider.

There’s still time to wish Perino a happy birthday. Her actual birth date is May 9. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

More than manicures: nail technology as a career

More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:15

More than manicures: nail technology as a career
15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage 3:27

15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage
Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man 1:23

Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

View More Video

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.

Editor's Choice Videos