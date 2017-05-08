Fox News personality celebrates birthday in full Bluffton style this weekend

Dana Perino celebrated her 45th birthday in Lowcountry style this weekend.
The co-host of “The Five” on Fox News is a part-time resident at Palmetto Bluff, along with her husband, Peter McMahon, and their super-famous dog, Jasper, who often appears on Perino’s social media in various states of joyfully flying through the air and into whatever body of water happens to be nearest to him.
Watch out for alligators, Jasper.
Perino, along with family and friends, including fellow co-host of “The Five” Kimberly Guilfoyle, gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for an outdoor birthday party and small waterfront concert with Kevin Post, who is a guitarist with Blake Shelton’s band.
Palmetto Bluff’s food truck Big Carol also attended, which I’m only pointing out because I wanted to say the name Big Carol.
Here are some fun scenes from Perino’s weekend in Bluffton, which she posted on Instagram:
If you don’t know Perino from Fox News, you might remember her as the White House press secretary for President George W. Bush or maybe you’ve seen one of her books, the latest of which was “Let Me Tell You About Jasper ... How My Best Friend Became America’s Dog.” This past December she was on Hilton Head Island for a book-signing, which drew quite the crowd.
Hello South Carolina! #JasperBookTour @BNBuzz @hiltonheadsc pic.twitter.com/tThB0sgpnM— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) December 10, 2016
More recently, Perino has been seen as Fox News’ go-to news personality in the wake of the network’s sexual harassment shake-ups with former host Bill O’Reilly and former CEO Roger Ailes, according to Business Insider.
There’s still time to wish Perino a happy birthday. Her actual birth date is May 9. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.
