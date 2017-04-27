‘Coffin nails’ aren’t what you think and nudes are in. The things I learned in school today

Daniela Herrera of Hilton Head Island was so nervous, she was shaking.
Her hand model, a fellow classmate at the Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence in Ridgeland, helped calm her a little.
Focus, she told her.
Focus.
Daniela knew what she was doing, of course. It was one of the reasons she was there in Greenville, surrounded mostly by strangers. She was good at this. She had practiced in school and at home on one of her sisters.
She was ready to go head to head with the state’s top vocational school students.
On one hand, she gave her model pink-and-whites, the popular and, obviously, pinker version of a French manicure.
On the other, Daniela painted a dock (yes, a dock ... where boats go) across three acrylic nails with a brilliant sunset in the background. Each nail was set aflame in yellow, orange, red and blue with small, puffy white clouds here and there. Held together, the nails depicted a familiar Lowcountry scene.
Then it was over.
The Hilton Head Island High School sophomore, who is also enrolled in the nail technician program at ACE, had placed second in the state at the South Carolina SkillsUSA nail care competition. She was relieved and so very happy.
“That’s awesome,” I said to Daniela three weeks later in the nail salon/classroom at ACE when she told me about her silver medal. “Did you find out the name of the girl who won first place, though, so you could take her down?”
“No!” she laughed, smiled shyly and continued to file my nails. “No.”
Maybe it’s wrong to joke with a 15-year-old about such things, but I was merely giving her a sample of the kinds of conversation her future clients might try to engage her in.
She needs to be prepared for the folly of the outside world.
You never know, some clients might be the sort who, immediately after a competition, look up No. 1’s Instagram page to see how her work compares. They might even be the sort who whisper “Next year, Goldie! Next year!” at each photo.
Or maybe that’s just the sort of client I am.
Daniela wasn’t entertaining any such notion.
The nail technician program at ACE, one of many vocational disciplines offered there, is two years long. If all goes according to plan for Daniela and her classmates, they will sit for their state licensing exam at the end of it and be able to work as a part-time nail technicians their senior year.
After they graduate, they’ll be ready to enter the workforce full-speed.
But until then, they need to practice, which is why I was there.
The class offers low-cost nail services to the outside world so students can sharpen their skills, and your nails if that’s what you’re into.
I’m warning you, though, that’s not on trend.
“Coffin nails” apparently are.
“Like ‘coffin’ coffin? Like for dead people?” I asked Daniela.
“Yes,” she laughed.
“What?”
Don’t worry. I Googled this when I got back to the office so I could explain it to you properly and apparently I’m several years behind on this vocab lesson.
“Coffin nails” are what I had been referring to as “scary long rectangle nails” this whole time.
Now that I know they are called “coffin nails,” though, I want them ... in teak with silk monogrammed pillows on my thumbs.
Daniela told me to choose my color. I sent her classmate Bryde Garay to pick it out for me instead.
“Give me the color that is the coolest thing right now. I don’t care how crazy it is,” I told her.
I pictured blue or neon yellow. Green, even.
Nope. Bryde came back with the exact shade of my skin: light pink.
“Nudes are in right now,” Daniela explained.
The shade, called Bubble Bath, brought back memories of a pair of light pink pants from the Gap Outlet I once bought without trying on first. When I got home and put them on in front of a mirror, they instantly disappeared.
I could not see them anymore.
The color so perfectly matched my skin that it looked like I was only wearing a shirt. Needless to say, I returned them the next day. I could not risk that level of miscommunication with society’s eyes or their gossiping, assuming mouths.
“Ah,” I said to Daniela, “Kylie Jenner.”
She didn’t appear to know what I meant by that, which is fine because I didn’t know what I meant by it either. But it wasn’t the only time I said Kylie Jenner’s name as an explanation for a nail trend. (I mean, really. Have you seen hers? Her hands look like the paws of a murderous cat.)
“Have you had to give a man a manicure yet?,” I asked Daniela.
“My dad,” she said. “He needed it.”
He resisted the idea of getting a manicure at first, she said, but when he got to the hand massage portion of the deal, he was sold.
Which makes sense. Daniela, as I found out, gives a very relaxing hand massage.
And her polishing technique?
She wins first place in Beaufort County.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
Help students practice their skills
The nail technician program at Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence offers low-cost services in their fully equipped nail salon on campus so that students can get real-world experience doing manicures and pedicures. They have a full menu of services. Prices range from $5 for polish-only to $20 for acrylics (but $10 for students). Nail art is $3 a hand or $1 for two fingers. A manicure is $7 and a pedicure is $10. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mrs. Demetrie Warren at 843-987-7661 or email her at warrend@bjace.org.
Comments