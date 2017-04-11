6 times Shep Rose has proven he isn’t the jerk he seemed to be on last night’s ‘Southern Charm’

When the season 4 preview of “Southern Charm” was released this past February, I worried that things might not look so good for Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose this year.
The preview showed him drunk and beligerent and possibly even kissing Landon, which is just tragic if true. Also it looked like his issues with Craig Conover were going to get worse.
Not that Shep didn’t speak his mind in season 3, but at the end of the day he appeared to care about his friends.
And he does.
If you don’t believe me, ask Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks on Hilton Head.
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Southern Charm,” though, Shep got into aggro arguments with Craig (he basically told him he was so annoying that he was being kept out of group texts) and with Landon (because he told her the truth about her horrid behavior).
Fans of the show even noticed Shep’s attitude and weighed in on Twitter:
@ShepRose Oh Shep your honesty is a little rough tonight— Melissa (@melchicago70) April 11, 2017
@ShepRose is infinitely smarter than everyone else on #SouthernCharm. Peeps should listen to him, but maybe not act as he does.— Chris Davis (@tnchris1) April 11, 2017
If you’re a fan of Shep and his bon vivant personality, aw shucks accent and his rampant case of thesaurus-mouth, please don’t fear. It’s OK to still love him, and here’s why:
1. He responds to fans on Twitter.
Why that's nice. Honestly I have no interest in tearing others down. If I didn't say anything it would mean I truly didn't care about them. https://t.co/Xtc2C4WegY— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) April 11, 2017
2. He gives credit where credit is due.
Very pleased to announce that the Palace Hotel @palacehotelchs officially re-opened! Thanks to the efforts of many. Taylor Grant and our talented Chef Joe being chief among them. Lots of nostalgia walking through those doors today. open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. No lunch on Sunday. #eastsidestory #backinthesaddle
3. He knows that ranch dressing is disgusting.
4. I mean, look at him. He’s adorable.
5. He still loves Craig even though Craig is so Craig-ish.
He cares. If I know anything in the universe I know that he cares about such things. But I still love the guy. https://t.co/nEPbjQhmtX— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) April 11, 2017
6. He came home to help after Hurricane Matthew.
