Liz Farrell

April 11, 2017 12:30 PM

6 times Shep Rose has proven he isn’t the jerk he seemed to be on last night’s ‘Southern Charm’

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

When the season 4 preview of “Southern Charm” was released this past February, I worried that things might not look so good for Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose this year.

The preview showed him drunk and beligerent and possibly even kissing Landon, which is just tragic if true. Also it looked like his issues with Craig Conover were going to get worse.

Not that Shep didn’t speak his mind in season 3, but at the end of the day he appeared to care about his friends.

And he does.

If you don’t believe me, ask Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks on Hilton Head.

On Tuesday night’s episode of “Southern Charm,” though, Shep got into aggro arguments with Craig (he basically told him he was so annoying that he was being kept out of group texts) and with Landon (because he told her the truth about her horrid behavior).

Fans of the show even noticed Shep’s attitude and weighed in on Twitter:

If you’re a fan of Shep and his bon vivant personality, aw shucks accent and his rampant case of thesaurus-mouth, please don’t fear. It’s OK to still love him, and here’s why:

1. He responds to fans on Twitter.

2. He gives credit where credit is due.

3. He knows that ranch dressing is disgusting.

4. I mean, look at him. He’s adorable.

 

A post shared by Shep Rose (@relationshep) on

5. He still loves Craig even though Craig is so Craig-ish.

6. He came home to help after Hurricane Matthew.

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

Related content

Liz Farrell

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

View more video

About Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell” width=

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.

Editor's Choice Videos