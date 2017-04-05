OK, it’s getting weird. Two more babies randomly named Romeo and Juliette born in same hospital

You’re not going to believe this, but another Romeo and Juliet have just been born.
Last month I told you the story of Romeo Hernandez and Juliet Umana, babies born nearly a day apart at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville to separate sets of parents who, at that point in time, did not know each other.
The story of the Lowcountry Romeo and Juliet went viral — twice — because it was such a fun coincidence and such a highly unusual occurrence.
Highly unusual until this last Friday, I guess.
The Orlando Sentinel reported Monday that another Romeo and Juliet (except not really, this one is named Juliette) were born hours apart at a local hospital to parents who also did not know each other.
Big deal. We did it first.
But seriously. What are the odds?
No, I know. They’re once a month apparently.
The bigger question, though, is why is this happening?
Has William Shakespeare been writing the Script of Life this entire time and is now ready to reveal himself?
Is there a radio station contest we haven’t heard about?
Or is the universe trying to repopulate the Earth using the metric presented to us by the prom theme in the hit 1999 film about quality undercover journalism, “Never Been Kissed”: famous couples throughout history?
I agree. That last question is probably more for Neil deGrasse Tyson. I’m going to have to tweet at him.
The good news, I suppose, is that these Romeos and Juliet(te)s now have a backup if the first Romeos and Juliet(te)s don’t work out.
Stick around for another month and there might be more to choose from.
So let’s start our guessing. Where will the next Romeo and Juliet be born to parents who don’t know each other in the same hospital at the same time?
My money is on fair Verona, N.Y., eight miles from Rome, N.Y., and home of the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School District.
I don’t have a good reason for pointing out that this is home of the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School District. I just like all those hyphenations.
And something tells me Shakespeare would find that kind of funny too.
Liz Farrell
