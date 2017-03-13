The single minute that the town manager of Hilton Head was Macaulay Culkin

Remember in “Home Alone” when 8-year-old Kevin McAllister discovers that his entire family, after eating $122.50 in pizza the night before their trip to France, has accidentally left him behind because carbs kill brain cells?
Yeah?
Well, that didn’t happen to Hilton Head Island town manager Steve Riley at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.
Not exactly anyway.
But first I have to tell you how many times over the years I’ve called area hotels because we’ve gotten a tip that Brad and Angelina were there or Jen and Ben or Reese Witherspoon and John Travolta (I know, they were never together, but I swear we’ve gotten this tip twice since I’ve been here).
It’s a lot of times.
And there’s no good way to ask this kind of question without feeling like a loser because no hotel employee who wants to keep her job is going to say “Why yes! They’re here! Please publish that! Alert the masses! Nice knowing you!”
The call is silly because you already know how it’s going to go.
Here’s the script:
“Hi. I’m calling from the newspaper. By any chance is Britney Spears staying at your hotel?” (Swallowed pride voice)
“No.” (Slow, suspicious voice)
“OK. That’s what I figured. But ... are you sure?” (Ugh voice)
“Yes.” (Annoyed voice)
“Would you tell me if you knew, though? Like is there any way to get this answer from you? A real answer. Or ... did you see ‘All the President’s Men’? I’ll ask again. Maybe cough if it’s true?” (Loses mind voice)
“Is there anything else I can help you with?” (Pretends-she-has-to-go voice)
“Um ... yesssssss. Could you transfer me to housekeeping?” (Forced nonchalance voice)
“... I’m sorry. What paper did you say you were with?” (About-to-warn-entire-staff voice)
But a tip’s a tip, and even though most tips that sound too good to be true don’t actually deliver, a girl at least has to try.
Which is why I had to ask the town manager of Hilton Head if he had had “a Macaulay Culkin moment” right before the parade.
I know what you’re thinking. This is “fake news.” Why are you writing about “fake news”?
But it’s not, OK? It’s “somewhat true news” and that’s SO not different, but I want to show you how this stuff happens just in case you’ve already heard this rumor.
Before the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, parade dignitaries were celebrating at Reilley’s Grill and Bar on the south end.
Trolleys were standing by to take the dignitaries — including Riley, this year’s grand marshal — from Reilley’s to the beginning of the parade route.
At no point, though, was Riley “left behind,” parade committee member Lynne Hummell said Monday afternoon.
“We wouldn’t have left our grand marshal behind,” she laughed. “I was in charge of making sure everyone was there. That didn’t happen.”
When I talked to Riley, he burst out laughing.
“It was more than just me!,” he said. “We laughed about that. ... I was trying to get one last drink. I turned around and said ‘Oh! They left without me. That’s interesting!’”
Hummell said the trolleys had been coming and going and that Riley was simply among the last group of dignitaries to get on board.
“People were having a great time,” she said, “and didn’t want to leave.”
Riley had already been given the “go time” warning, but he was slow-poking it, which is why he had thought for a minute that they’d gone on without him.
He said this out loud.
Which people overheard.
And, rightfully, thought was funny.
And then passed on.
Eventually, the story made its way to me and here we are.
The truth is so tricky.
Sometimes things seem true. Sometimes they are true for only a moment. Sometimes they’re true depending on your scope of knowledge or where you were seated at the bar. And, my personal favorite, sometimes they’re true at the very same time they’re not true.
But at the end of the day, the grand marshal made it to the parade and he had himself a great time.
