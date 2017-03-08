When will it be Men’s Day? Let’s pick a date, shall we?

A man recently asked me when it was going to be Men’s Day.
He asked this question as if he were the first to think of the comparison.
I could hear the puzzle pieces click into place for him. He seemed really proud that this Very Original Thought had occurred to him.
No really, he said to me loudly. When is it going to be Men’s Day? When do I get to take off work and march up and down the street? Y’all get a day off for everything now.
He asked me this question after he had called over one of his Latino employees so he could growl at him about A Day Without Immigrants, a national strike of immigrants in February that was planned for the next day.
What’s this about your people striking tomorrow? Are y’all not coming to work?, he said to the employee.
The employee quickly answered the question.
Yes, yes. Absolutely. Of course, we are all coming into work tomorrow.
I didn’t answer the question I was asked, though.
Why isn’t there a Men’s Day?
I could have gone with the obvious, I suppose. “Aren’t we celebrating Men’s Day right now?”
I could have gone the darker and even snarkier route, which was tempting. “I thought Men’s Day was June 2 ... to commemorate the day Brock Turner received a tiny prison sentence to accommodate his pain and suffering on account of raping an unconscious woman because probably that was her fault for passing out in the first place, right? No? Is that not Men’s Day? OK. How about June 3 when ...”
This might come as a surprise, but I didn’t strike during International Women’s Day on Wednesday.
I didn’t strike. I didn’t wear red. And I bought soup for lunch, which I guess I wasn’t supposed to do, but Publix has this really great turkey sausage, sweet potato and kale situation and I’m kind of a bad feminist.
The truth is, I didn’t know about International Women’s Day before this year, which is a shame. But I’ll file that away with other things that never sunk in, such as the fact that I work in an industry that not that long ago (reluctantly and with lawsuits in some cases) allowed women to do more than just make the coffee and the phone calls.
In so many ways, my generation has been hitting the snooze button. Not the activists, obviously. They’ve been awake, for better or for worse. But the other people. Me. My friends. The women who went to college and who have careers and who have families and who can buy cars without having their male friends make “You know those women drivers! Yuk yuk” jokes. The women who are just living their lives.
Feisty women throughout history turned on a faucet for us. They got the water nice and hot for future generations and we, in turn, were like “Cool. I could really use a bath right now.” We got in that tub, had a glass of wine and read a book and let the water they drew for us go cold.
Those women were ridiculed and doubted and discounted so that we could vote and own businesses and take out home loans and fight wars and get promotions and falsely believe that this here was it, that we had made it.
It took me a while to see all this. It took me a while to see how much further we need to go.
I should probably quote statistics here about how South Carolina rates in terms of the well-being of its female residents. I should probably talk about the domestic violence, the antiquated divorce laws, the deaths at the hands of men, the lack of employment, the etc. etc. of all things bad, but I think you get it. I hope so, anyway. Things need to be improved.
Even knowing those statistics, though, it’s really hard for some people to accept that there’s still a need to fight for women’s rights, to fight for parity, to fight for corporeal safety.
Recently I was in a room with a group of really great retired law enforcement officers. They were smart, funny and all from the same demographic: that is, pale and highly likely to say “Heck yeah” to some early dining at the Olive Garden.
I was the only woman.
“I feel like I’m covering a lookalike contest,” I said to the man who invited me there.
The lack of perspective in the room was immediately obvious to me, but not to him.
Some of my male friends don’t like it when my inner feminist comes out. One friend told me I ruined our trip to Monticello because I “had to” keep talking about Sally Hemings (I swear I brought her up no more than five times, but I mean, come on. How could I not bring her up at least five times?).
A few have debated the existence of a wage gap with me or what they see as the “emasculating” goals of feminists.
Another knows exactly what kind of questions I’m going to ask first, “Were there any women in charge? Were there any women in the room? How many?”
I’ve earned a lot of eye rolls.
Some women I know don’t even want to be associated with the word “feminist.” I already have rights, they say. I’m doing just fine. You “feminists” have rights too. You’re just whiners.
Maybe.
I really shouldn’t complain too much, if I’m being honest. I have a great life.
But it’s not about me, is it? It’s not about “Me,” the uppercase Me, the Me that keeps us from seeing outside our bubbles and world views.
This is all about them.
Them.
The future generations of men and women who deserve the luxury of reading the history books and thinking, “Wow. I can’t believe it used to be that way for women in 2017. How old-fashioned. How unimaginable.”
Comments