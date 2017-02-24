Beaufort County shows SC how it’s done on getting free gas and Outback giftcards

I’m not entirely sure what this says about us, but SmartAsset has found that Beaufort County credit card users are earning the most cashback rewards of all the other counties in South Carolina.
Does this mean we’re the savviest consumers in the state?
Or does it mean we’re all taking on some considerable debt just to get that $100 gift card for Outback that Chase Freedom offers?
Either way, I have only earned $3.22 toward my Chase Freedom Amazon gift card so far so I need to step up my game, I guess. Gotta keep up with those Joneses and their gas points.
First, though, I need to answer the most obvious question here: What the heck is SmartAsset?
As near as I can tell, it’s a site that uses data and software to help you answer financial questions, like “How much house can I afford?” It also provides consumers with calculators to predict the overall cost of future financial decisions.
And it does fun little rankings, like the counties with the best debt-to-income ratios and counties that get the most bang for their buck out of Social Security. Spoiler: We’re third in the nation on that.
Now they’re telling us that Beaufort County is No. 1 in South Carolina and 302nd in the nation with $452 in average cashback rewards annually.
It’s not often we get to celebrate being the 302nd in the nation. Let the glory soak in ...
SmartAsset used data from the 2014-2015 Consumer Expenditure Survey and data from the 2015 five-year U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and looked at the average rewards value of the top three cards used in each county.
Here’s what they found:
Rank
County
Rewards on Grocery Spending
Rewards on Gas Spending
Rewards on Restaurant Spending
Total Cash Back Rewards
1
Beaufort
$104
$65
$51
$452
2
Dorchester
$100
$62
$49
$435
3
York
$98
$62
$48
$429
4
Lexington
$98
$61
$48
$427
5
Charleston
$97
$61
$48
$424
6
Berkeley
$95
$60
$47
$416
7
Greenville
$122
$45
$38
$401
8
Richland
$119
$43
$37
$391
9
Edgefield
$113
$41
$35
$372
10
Aiken
$111
$40
$34
$365
