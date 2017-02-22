That time ‘Chopped Junior’ asked a Bluffton boy to cook some shrimp ...

Aiden McCarthy proved to the world last night that if you want a delicious shrimp, ask a Bluffton chef to prepare it.
Though the River Ridge Academy seventh-grader was eliminated from the first round of “Chopped Junior” for his shrimp quesadilla with persimmon-and-chili-pepper pico de gallo and red-bean-paste sour cream, he had quite a strong showing in the episode.
In fact, I was legitimately shocked that he was even cut. I usually see these things coming on reality cooking competitions, but not this time.
Aiden, who is 12, was praised for the taste and presentation of his dish. Add to that, he had given the judges a perfectly executed shrimp, which pleased them, particularly because this was not the case for two of the other contestants.
Overcooked proteins are usually the kiss of death in situations like this, so I thought he would be safe.
The judges, however, ultimately dinged him for not having enough cheese in the quesadilla or an acid in his pico de gallo.
The round had been a challenging one for Aiden, but he powered through it.
When he first opened the mystery basket and saw that head-on shrimp were among the surprise ingredients he’d have to incorporate into a dish — the other ingredients were persimmon, chili pepper and mooncake — he was thrilled.
And what self-respecting Lowcountry chef wouldn’t be?
“This basket excites me,” he said on the episode, “because I love shrimp. And I know how to cook it very well.”
He used the shrimp, along with gruyere and cheddar cheese, to make the quesadilla.
Everything seemed to be going according to plan — and it appeared that he had this first round in the bag — but then, as he was preparing his persimmon-and-chili-pepper pico de gallo, he smelled something burning.
The pan that his quesadillas were in had become too hot.
“Ohhh my gosh,” he said when he saw them.
“I cannot serve these judges burnt quesadillas.”
Without hesitation, Aiden started over, making new quesadillas that used the unharmed filling from the burned ones.
There was no scraping off the burned bits and hoping Ted Allen would notice.
There was no hiding the mistake by serving the quesadillas burned-side down.
And he didn’t throw his apron on the ground or storm off the set yelling “I’m done.”
He took the lump and tried again.
“I’ve learned perseverance from my dad,” he said about his father, Downtown Deli owner Ryan McCarthy, who appeared on the episode in a few flashback photos. “And I’m not going to give up.”
With not much time left on the clock, and not yet having used the mooncake in his dish, Aiden had to move quickly.
In a stroke of genius, he chose to quickly incorporate the sweet red-bean paste filling of the Chinese dessert into some sour cream to serve on the side.
And he was done.
Despite the pressure, he had recovered nicely from the mishap and had a completed dish with a clean, bright presentation, which one of his competitors even noted.
While the young chefs waited in another room so the judges could discuss their dishes, they mostly talked about the problems they ran into during the round.
But Aiden kept it 100.
“It’s really fun,” he told the others. “I’m really happy to be on the show.”
Back at the judges’ table, though, his was the dish under the plate cover.
Chef Maneet Chauhan explained their reasoning.
Cheese. Acid. Sigh.
“Yes, ma’am,” Aiden replied. “Thank you for this opportunity.”
Then he exited the set as one of the shrimp overcookers called out “Bye, Aiden! Good job!
In his post-competition interview he joked to the camera, “Quesadillas are probably going to be like my worst nightmare right now.”
Aiden’s mom, Leah McCarthy, said late Tuesday night that the family is “UBER proud of him.”
As they should be.
That he made it on the show in the first place is a major accomplishment, but the character he showed under pressure is what really set him apart.
He fell down, then he got right back up again.
And he represented his hometown well.
Now if only Downtown Deli would put his “Chopped Junior” shrimp quesadilla on the menu. I want to try that mooncake filling sour cream ... .
