Bluffton star of ‘Chopped Junior’ will have his people call your people

Leah McCarthy did her best to eavesdrop.
“If you were a vegetable, what would you be and why?” she heard a voice ask in the next room.
There was a pause.
One second passed. Another ...
Then the person she had been waiting to hear spoke.
“Brussels sprouts,” the voice said, “because they’re pretty unassuming, but once you try them you really learn to love them.”
McCarthy beamed.
She also felt relieved.
He’s at ease and he’s being 100 percent himself.
Things had moved rapidly since the summer, when this surreal process began. Now it was October and back home in Bluffton most of McCarthy’s friends and neighbors had evacuated for Hurricane Matthew. But she was in New York City with her husband, Ryan, and 12-year-old son, Aiden.
And no one could find out why.
For four months, the family kept the secret. Even Aiden’s little sister, Kate, didn’t tell.
It wasn’t easy.
Ryan and Leah McCarthy are active in the community. They have three kids. And they own Downtown Deli, a busy lunch spot in Old Town Bluffton, as well as run a catering company and a food truck.
When people would ask them “Whatever happened to ...,” the McCarthys had to train themselves to say “We haven’t heard yet” or “We don’t know yet.”
But they did.
Last week they made the announcement.
Aiden McCarthy had been chosen to star on “Chopped Junior” on The Food Network, and at 8 p.m. Tuesday his hometown will get to see him compete in the reality cooking show.
“Chopped Junior,” now in its fifth season, is a younger version of “Chopped,” hosted by Ted Allen. Four chefs are each given a basket of ingredients that don’t typically go together and are tasked with creating something delicious and creative that also looks appetizing. There are three rounds and one chef gets “chopped” in each until there’s only one chef standing. That chef gets $10,000 and a chef’s jacket.
Aiden’s episode is titled “Heads Will Roll” and will feature celebrity judges chef Maneet Chauhan, chef George Mendes (whom I originally Googled as George Mendez and got the actor from “Orange Is the New Black,” which was quite a shock because well, if you watch that show you’ll know why maybe he’s not exactly kid show material), and Kevin McHale, from the show “Glee” and decidedly NOT the former Celtics player making his comeback on The Food Network, as I originally thought.
Sometimes I feel like I’m the one who should be chopped.
According to Seth Hyman at The Food Network, on “Heads Will Roll” — which, by the way, all the other episodes have less daunting names like “Pizza Party” and “Chocoholics” ... so what gives? — the kids will open their appetizer basket “to find something staring right back at them.”
Oh. Right.
Eyes.
That’s what gives.
Also on the episode “a cute candy creation and a twist on garlic bread” will be the challenge for the entree round and “vegetables make their way into brownies in the dessert round.”
So ... wait. Aiden had to make an appetizer using a head? A garlic candy dinner entree? And vegetables for dessert?
You know what? I can’t give anymore extremely good reasons to watch this show. Local kid + My God, that can’t be food = If I haven’t convinced you by now, I will have to assume you are dead on the inside.
Since being given the OK to finally talk about the show just over a week ago, Aiden hasn’t had a whole lot of time to think about it. Really, he’s more excited about having made the soccer team and has been busy with that, McCarthy told me.
So busy that when she asked him if he’d like to go to the Town of Bluffton’s meeting last week where Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka and the Town Council wanted to honor him, Aiden joked with her about the scheduling.
“Just have your people call my people,” he said.
The seventh-grader at River Ridge Academy learned to cook in his family’s restaurant and has even hosted cooking classes for kids. He plans to graduate high school early and go on to culinary school ... or maybe even travel to Italy and learn to cook there.
Recently, his family had weekend guests and Aiden asked to do all the cooking. While he made the food, the adults stood by and watched him, asking him how to do this or that.
“He’s just a cool kid who likes to cook,” his mom said. “Nothing more, nothing less. And I’m happy (the casting directors at “Chopped Junior”) could see that, the unique, gentle, kind-hearted soul he has.”
During the auditioning process and filming, the McCarthys felt the weight of the experience and they knew from the start that this had to be all about Aiden and what he wanted to do.
But they didn’t want to push him.
They didn’t want the pressure to harm him in any way or make him lose sight of himself.
“(Earning a spot on the show) is not something we had any control over,” McCarthy said of Aiden’s accomplishment. “It’s something he organically did on his own. It had nothing to do with me. It had nothing to do with Ryan. This was him and his personality.”
When I spoke with McCarthy last week, she wasn’t yet sure if the family planned to have a watch party.
“We just don’t want to do anything he doesn’t want us to do. Of course, I’m in the catering business, so I want to have a huge thing,” she said.
Aiden is much more low-key about his stardom and way too focused on soccer to worry about parties.
But he told his mom he’d think about it.
“I’ll have my people call your people.”
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
Comments