If you know this Bluffton kid, you won’t be surprised to find out he’s going to be on ‘Chopped Junior’

A year and a half ago I wrote “This is what happens when you put kids in charge of the kitchen” about a cooking class taught by Aiden McCarthy and his little sister, Kate, whose parents own and operate Downtown Deli in Old Town Bluffton.
I chose the story because kids teaching kids to cook ... what could possibly go wrong?
That was my thinking before I met the McCarthy kids, anyway.
Aiden and Kate weren’t about to let food fights happen in their kitchen. Both kids were highly articulate, hilarious and, oddly, really professional for being so young (Aiden was 11 at the time; Kate was 9).
I had a blast writing about them and remember thinking “I wonder if Aiden will be on ‘Top Chef’ one day ...”
That theory turned out to be correct.
Well, sort of correct.
Aiden’s mom, Leah McCarthy, posted the news on Facebook on Monday night: Aiden will be on “Chopped Junior” at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 on the Food Network.
I’ll be talking to Leah McCarthy and the Food Network today to find out more and will update this story. In the meantime, get ready to cheer on one of Bluffton’s own next week.
And if you stop by Downtown Deli today, be sure to wish the family luck.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
