That time ‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose got shoved aside at an airport for the Kardashians

I want you to try and get through this silly update I’m about to give you without you thinking, “Aw geez. Maybe we do need to close those borders, like NOW.”
Let’s see if you can do it.
Hilton Head Island’s favorite Bravo-lebrity, Shep Rose, star of “Southern Charm,” tweeted Monday from the airport in Liberia, Costa Rica, where he was manhandled a little (OK ... pushed. “Manhandled” sounds so much more dramatic, though) by a security guard who wanted him out of the way.
I know. Didn’t that security guard know who he is?
Turns out, no.
But also maybe.
I mean honestly I have no idea what security guards in Costa Rica know about reality shows filmed in Charleston.
I do, however, know that this particular security guard is definitely keeping up with the KARDASHIANS THOUGH.
That’s right.
Hilton Head’s reality show intellectual might have just given away a very critical plot point in next season’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”: The Family Trip!
Rose tweeted that the entire Kardashian family walked into the airport and that security was everywhere. He said people were in a “frenzy” about the whole thing. And, in typical Shep Rose fashion, he then wondered if things would have been different had the Kardashians simply walked into the airport quietly.
To quote Warren Beatty in Madonna’s “Truth or Dare”: “She doesn’t want to live off-camera, much less talk. There’s nothing to say off-camera. Why would you say something if it’s off-camera? What point is there existing?”
Really, though, the Kardashians probably can’t walk into anything quietly ... because it would reverse the witch’s butt spell.
OK. Obviously, I have no idea if this is their family trip ... but why else would they vacation together if not for the show? At this point Kendall and Kylie wouldn’t even remember how.
If I’m right, though, remember where you heard it first.
Not from me, lawyers. From Shep Rose.
The whole Kardashian family is in the airport in Liberia, Costa Rica. Security everywhere. People are in a frenzy. What a world— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) January 30, 2017
Pretty sure I'm not their type. https://t.co/av2M5ae2ez— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) January 30, 2017
I didn't know what was going on. And was shoved out the way by a security goon. Wonder what would happen if they just quietly walked in? https://t.co/pzeELIp6K8— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) January 30, 2017
Speaking of lawyers, Rose — who has been on vacation in Central America — posted a really cute text message from his dad, Hilton Head lawyer Rip Rose.
Shep told his dad that he was going to head over to Nicaragua from Costa Rica and here is how his dad responded:
I’m not going to lie, I got a little teary at the “fine mind” part. Such a dad thing to say.
Anyway, I’m not saying we should close the borders to all Kardashians who are on a reality show ... actually, no. That’s exactly what I’m saying.
Come on, Mr. President ...
