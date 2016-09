Ben Hoover is one popular fellow. Hundreds of his friends joined him and his wife at Fat Patties in Old Town Bluffton on May 26, 2016, to watch Hoover on "Wheel of Fortune". A Bluffton resident, Hoover taped his appearance on the world-famous show on March 4 in Culver City, California. He says it was not easy keeping results of the show secret for nearly three months.