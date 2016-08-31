Jody Caskey gets some good news

Hilton Head Island icon Jody Caskey remains in critical condition Wednesday at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, but she got some good news from doctors.
“My cardiologist ruled out congestive heart failure,” she said Wednesday morning.
Caskey was sent to the hospital two days ago from Ridgeland Nursing Center, where she has lived for about a month. She said she had been passing out while doing physical therapy.
She is in Room 304 and said she can receive visitors.
Caskey became a familiar face to the working class in 20 years of running Jody’s Fine Foods restaurant off Pope Avenue. It was famous for sloppy cheeseburgers, tater tots and Cokes on chipped ice, serving construction and office workers as Hilton Head boomed from 1976 to 1996. She later ran a cash register for a number of years at the Piggly Wiggly in Coligny Plaza.
Today that has translated into an outpouring of concern for her health, mostly through Facebook.
“They are working very hard to put me back together,” she said. “This is a great hospital. I believe in the power of prayer! I have seen it firsthand. I am so thankful for the outpouring of concern and love God has sent through friends. I love all of you ... I really mean it.”
