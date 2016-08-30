Hilton Head icon Jody Caskey in critical condition

Jody Caskey, the sassy Hilton Head Island icon of the working class during two decades of running its favorite greasy spoon, is in critical condition at Beaufort Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
“Please keep the prayers coming,” she said via Facebook posts.
She said her health issues include congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
“I’m trying to get stabilized,” she said. “Baby steps.”
She said her daughter, Jamie Caskey, is to be here Wednesday from her home in Hawaii.
“Right now, it is critical,” Jody Caskey said. “I have too many big issues to try and get on better ground. There is no quick fix. I am living a brand new lifestyle. If it is possible to fix, I am going to be a poster child!”
Caskey and her former husband ran Jody’s Fine Foods from 1976 to 1996 off of Pope Avenue in the building now occupied by The Sea Shack.
She later was a familiar face at a cash register at David Martin’s Piggly Wiggly in Coligny Plaza.
A year ago, Caskey created a stir when she moved back to her native Hendersonville, NC, but that didn’t last long. She was soon back on Hilton Head.
When word of her illness spread Monday evening on Facebook, her page was filled with messages of concern and promises of prayer.
On Wednesday morning, Caskey was putting out upbeat memes on her page.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments