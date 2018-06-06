She's back: Snowball the albino dolphin returns in Beaufort County, this time for good

How Miami's Seaquarium discovered Snowball, Beaufort's albino dolphin In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture. David Lauderdale Drew Martin ×

SHARE COPY LINK In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture. David Lauderdale Drew Martin