'I miss you': Letter at 'The Wall' moves Hilton Head man 30 Memorial Days later

He stopped to read a letter in a dime-store frame.
It was Memorial Day weekend, exactly 30 years ago.
"I was in Washington, D.C., on one of many business trips and went jogging around the memorials," Jeff Halseth said last week from his Hilton Head Island home.
"At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall I came upon a woman who was bent over reading something in a little frame. I waited for her so I could read it. As she stood up, I saw her eyes were misty. This piqued my interest even more."
It was a letter, written by hand on paper that reminded Halseth of the Big Chief writing tablets of his childhood.
"The letter made such an impression on me that it was etched in my memory," he said.
"On the plane ride home that night, I wrote the words on a similar piece of paper.
"To this day, I know his words by memory."
For 30 years, those words have been in a box of special things in his office. Halseth is a personal lines risk adviser with Coastal Plains Insurance now. At 64, he was slightly too young back then for his draft lottery number to be in play at the end of the Vietnam War.
He has lost no family to war. "I didn't even serve," he said. But the letter opened his eyes to the personal sacrifices of war that our nation tries to remember on this festive holiday weekend.
"At first, I thought it was a father writing to his son," he said. "Then, I realized it was a man writing to his older brother.
"He obviously idolized him. It struck me how much he still missed his brother, and how 20 years later he was still in so much pain, that he came to leave the letter at the memorial under his brother’s inscribed name."
Halseth found himself reading these words over and over again:
"It is 20 years ago this week that you left. I was only 12.
"I remember, Bob, how you always used to let me play. Even when I was just chasing balls, I was still playing. You even let me wash your car a hundred or so times. You still owe me.
"Remember that beret you gave me, the green one with black trim? I still have it. Used to drive Mom crazy. I never would let her wash it. I used to carry it in my jeans pocket.
"I remember the day you left. I chased after you and Dad on my bicycle, but the truck was too fast. You finally disappeared down the dusty road.
"I hope you don't mind me dropping by every once in a while. But then you never did mind me hanging around. I miss you."
