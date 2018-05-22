Don't sell the kayak! Snakes falling from Lowcountry tree 'not something to worry about'

If you're worried about a Lowcountry rattlesnake falling from a tree and biting you while kayaking, let that creepy thought slither away.

It happened to a 28-year-old Anderson man Sunday on the Edisto River, according to the Colleton County fire chief.

He was bitten multiple times and hospitalized.

But don't add that to your list of fears, said ecologist Pacifico "P.J." Perea of the University of Georgia's Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the Savannah River Site.

"It's just a very rare occurrence," Perea said. "It's not something to worry about. It's very unfortunate. It's probably the least likely thing to happen on the water. It's an unusual, but not impossible, occurrence."

First, it's odd for the rattlesnake to be up a tree, he said.

"Generally, the rattlesnake is more of a rodent eater," he said. "But it is also opportunistic."

At this time of year, that opportunity would be birds nesting in trees. Eggs and baby birds are something the rattlesnake would pursue.

"Or, it may also have been a place where it could get some sun — a basking spot," Perea said.

Knowing only what he had seen in news reports, Perea surmised the snake could have been startled or crawling back down the tree when it fell.

And in the kayak, it may have felt cornered, which is generally when they lash out, Perea said.

"Generally, when a rattlesnake sees a person, its first reaction is to leave," Perea said.

Will Dillman, S.C. Department of Natural Resources herpetologist, said, "Generally, snakes don't want to have anything to do with humans."

In five years in the job, he has not heard of a rattlesnake falling from a tree.

Perea said he feels sorry for the kayaker.

The best advice is to stay calm when encountering a snake, even if it falls into your boat, but Perea said it would be nearly impossible for that to have happened from what he knows of this incident.

Rattlesnakes are prodigious swimmers, but not known as climbers.

But other snakes are. It's not rare for snakes to climb trees hanging out over a river, Perea said.





"A lot of boaters and anglers report seeing cottonmouths in trees," he said.

The cottonmouth water moccasin and the rattlesnake are among only six venomous snakes of the 38 species in the Lowcountry.

But Perea said the snakes they report seeing are rarely the poisonous cottonmouths.

"We did a study and 90 percent of the snakes we counted in the trees were banded water snakes, northern water snakes or red-bellied water snakes," Perea said. "People often mistake them for a cottonmouth because they have similar color and a similar shaped head. Cottonmouths are not as much tree-climbers."

Unlike the rattlesnake, the water snakes are aggressive, he said.

"Anything that lives near the water, and is a snake, kind of has an attitude," he said. "They tend to strike first and ask questions later."