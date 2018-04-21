Offshore drilling in SC Lowcountry just got scarier

SHARE COPY LINK For those who gain their living from the sea, the prospect of the government allowing oil rigs off of Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island and Georgetown is scary. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

For those who gain their living from the sea, the prospect of the government allowing oil rigs off of Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island and Georgetown is scary. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com