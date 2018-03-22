Think your dog will eat anything? This crazy Hilton Head dog swallowed a lighter

After a fire consumed the neighborhood Starbucks coffee shop at Hilton Head's Sea Turtle Marketplace on Jan. 21, these regular customers lost what many thought of as their second home. Now they are working to get the company to rebuild their Starb
On his way home to Augusta, Ga., after winning last year's RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, Wesley Bryan stopped at his favorite Taco Bell for a late night meal. A photo of Bryan at the restaurant, still wearing his winner's Tartan jacket, went v
Walterboro, South Carolina resident Howard P. Jones Jr. was a tail gunner in a B-24 Liberator during World War II. Jones, who has congestive heart failure and is in Hospice care, plans to sky dive for his tenth time, which could be his last — an a
Sharonda Jenkins of Ridgeland shares a portion of her essay she wrote while attending Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina, while earning a practical nursing degree. Jenkins had a baby when she was 12, kept and raised the child and
Dr. Jack McConnell founded Hilton Head's free health clinic Volunteers in Medicine in 1993. The clinic changed health care nationwide, but it's not the only thing McConnell was known for. He was also known to rock out on stage with the band Phish.
Jessica Bonilla Garcia is a Dreamer. She was born in Mexico, attended Hilton Head Island High School, graduated from Columbia College in Columbia, South Carolina, lives in Bluffton and is employed as a graphic designer and holds a DACA visa. In an
With its motto of "Ditch the girly diaper bag," Bluffton's Tactical Baby Gear makes baby care items with tough construction and military-style camouflage color schemes designed to appeal to men. Here's a few of their items.
Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.
Here's a musical excerpt of singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman, one of the three Good Ol’ Girls, performing on Thursday, February 26, 2015 at Columbia, SC. The trio will be performing in Beaufort on Friday.
Al Segars, who is retiring after a long career as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources veterinarian and ACE Basin stewardship coordinator in Beaufort County and surrounding Lowcountry, gives us his list of the top three places in our