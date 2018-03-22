My Hilton Head dog ate a lighter. Here's how we finally got it back.

SHARE COPY LINK Sybil Lauderdale called in her two blue heeler cattle dogs — Shasta and Eddy — after she spilled some treats. After they gobbled them up, she noticed something else was missing: a BIC lighter. Ashley Jean Reese Sybil Lauderdale

Sybil Lauderdale called in her two blue heeler cattle dogs — Shasta and Eddy — after she spilled some treats. After they gobbled them up, she noticed something else was missing: a BIC lighter. Ashley Jean Reese Sybil Lauderdale